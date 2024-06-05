Emperors Drop Mid-Day Matchup with Dash

Rome Emperors pitcher Cory Wall

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors and Winston-Salem Dash met for the first time within the friendly confines of AdventHealth Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Cody Gabella would give Drue Hackenberg the ball in the opener. Hackenberg would retire the first six batters he faced before giving up a Wes Kath lead-off home run to open up the top of the third inning. Winston-Salem would tack on another two runs in the same frame, and that would be all they needed to secure the series opening win on Wednesday.

Cory Wall would keep things within reach for the Emperors throughout the afternoon, turning in three and a third of an inning of scoreless ball. The Rome offense would claw back into it with a two run double from Ethan Workinger.

With the game within a run for the Emperors, the bullpen door would swing open for Ellison Joseph. The Dash would capitalize on early opportunities, tagging Joseph for two runs in the top of the seventh.

Winston-Salem would tack on one more run before the Emperors came up scoreless in the home half of the ninth inning.

The six run to two loss is Rome's twenty-second of the season. The Emperors currently sit on a one game lead in first place of the South Atlantic League's South Division with a double header on the docket for Thursday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:00pm.

