Martin Sets Single-Game Record with 14 Strikeouts in 8-1 Win

June 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Trevor Martin set a single-game record for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-24), striking out 14 batters in an 8-1 win over the Asheville Tourists (22-28) on Tuesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumped into the scoring column in the top of the first against Asheville starter Carlos Calderon. Brayden Taylor and Xavier Isaac collected back-to-back doubles to take a 1-0 lead. Cooper Kinney reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a walk from Ryan Cermak. Cermak stole second and an errant throw scored Kinney, moving Cermak to third. Colton Ledbetter launched a sacrifice fly to center, making it a 3-0 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green lengthened their lead in the top of the fourth with Calderon still on the mound. Brock Jones led off with a double and stole third base. One out later, Taylor tripled to left center, scoring Jones for a 4-0 Hot Rods advantage. Isaac singled in Taylor, increasing the lead to 5-0.

Tatem Levins crushed a one-out homer in the top of the fifth and later in the inning, John Diaz singled in Hunter Haas, making it a 7-0 lead. Asheville scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Luis Encarnacion, cutting into the Hot Rods advantage, 7-1.

Ryan Cermak added the last insurance run in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly, putting Bowling Green ahead 8-1. Nate Dahle closed out the final two innings, leading to an 8-1 Hot Rods win.

Martin (4-2) tossed 7.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out 14 in his fourth win of the season. Calderon (0-3) went 3.0 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out three. Dahle hurled 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Tourists continue their six-game series with the second game scheduled for Wednesday at McCormick field with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green sends RHP Yoniel Curet (2-6, 4.60) to the mound against Asheville RHP Derek True (1-1, 6.60).

