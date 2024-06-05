Wilmington Stumbles in Rain-Shortened Game 4-2

The Wilmington Blue Rocks were bested in game two of their eight game series against The Hudson Valley Renegades on June 5.

Luke Young took the mound for the Blue Rocks in what was supposed to be game one of a doubleheader. He worked well through the Renegade lineup early, giving up no runs through the first two innings.

In the bottom of the second, the Blue Rocks were able to cause some problems for Hudson Valley starter Baron Stuart. Gavin Dugas hit a double to have two runners in scoring position. After a sacrifice fly from T.J White opened the scoring, a wild pitch and a balk scored Dugas to push the lead to 2-0.

The Renegades responded in the third after a double by Jared Serna drove in Beau Brewer to cut the lead to one.

Stuart bounced back to retire the side in order in the bottom of the third and fourth innings.

Luke Young was pulled in the top of the fifth and relieved by Thomas Schultz after a walk and a single.

Schultz was unable to get out of the jam in his first appearance in High-A, as a double from Rafael Flores gave the Renegades a 3-2 lead.

Wilmington applied some pressure again in the fifth, having runners on the corners with Daylen Lile at the plate. Lile lined out to center to end the inning without a run.

In the top of the seventh, a single from Beau Brewer, followed by a single from Jared Serna boosted the Hudson Valley lead to 4-2.

Before the seventh could complete, the game was called final due to stormy weather in the area and game two was moved to tomorrow, making tomorrow the first of two doubleheaders this week.

