Renegades Double up Wilmington, Nightcap Postponed

June 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 4-2 in game one of their scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium in a game called due to inclement weather in the top of the seventh. The nightcap was postponed due to inclement weather.

Baron Stuart delivered a strong start for the Renegades in the first game of the scheduled twin bill, allowing two runs on three hits across 5.0 innings, while walking three and striking out five. Stuart (3-1) picked up a win in his fourth straight start, including one in a spot start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Blue Rocks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when TJ White brought in Will Frizzell with a sacrifice fly, and Gavin Dugas scored on a balk by Stuart.

The Renegades struck back with a run in the top of the third against Luke Young. Beau Brewer led off the inning with a single and came home to score two batters later on a Jared Serna RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the fifth when Rafael Flores blasted a two-out, two-run double to right-center off Thomas Schultz to put the Gades in front 3-2. Flores finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

Serna extended the lead to 4-2 by driving in pinch runner Roc Riggio with a single in the top of the seventh before rain began to fall and the game entered a delay. Serna finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and two RBIs.

After a 37-minute delay the game was called. Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Thursday night at 5 p.m. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins at 4:45 p.m.

Renegades Record:

26-24

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.