Hot Rods Game Notes

Opening with a W.... The Hot Rods were in control from start to finish, taking down the Tourists 8-1 on Tuesday. Bowling Green plated three runs in the first, starting with back-to-back doubles from Brayden Taylor and Xavier Isaac. The early support was more than enough for Trevor Martin, who set a single-game franchise record with 14 strikeouts.

Martin's Marks... RHP Trevor Martin has dazzled on the mound this year, and Tuesday's performance was his best yet. The righty tossed 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out a franchise-record 14 batters. The previous Hot Rods record for strikeouts in a game was 12, previously held by six other pitchers. Mason Montgomery (2022), Joe Ryan (2019), Jamie Schultz (2014), Ryne Stanek (2014), Braulio Lara (2011), and Matt Moor (2009) were all tied for the franchise best with 12 strikeouts in a game until Tuesday.

Brayden Keeps Blasting.... The Rays No. 4 prospect, Brayden Taylor, has hit safely in each of his last six games. During this stretch he is 12-for-27 (.444) with five doubles, one triple, three homers, and seven RBIs. It has also raised his season average to.277 from.252 on May 29.

10 Paces to the X... Xavier Isaac, the Rays No. 3 prospects, has collected hits in nine of his last 10 games. The first baseman has gone on a tear, hitting 14-for-37 (.378) with six doubles, one triple, one homer, and 9 RBIs. He has also stole four bases on four attempts.

