Drive Blanked by Crawdads, 4-0

June 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







For the third time in eight games and fourth time in the last 11 games, the Greenville Drive (21-32) were blanked, this time 4-0 by the Hickory Crawdads (22-31) on Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium. It also marked the third straight series the Drive have been blanked at least once in a six-game series by the opposing foe.

The loss dropped Greenville to last place, 8.5 games back of first place, in the South Atlantic League South Division standings with 13 games remaining in the first half of the SAL regular season.

Greenville struggled at the plate Wednesday, picking up just four hits on the night, half of those coming in the second inning. Crawdads' starter Ryan Lobus tossed an impressive seven innings against the Drive allowing three hits and one walk while issuing four strikeouts. He threw just 80 pitches on the night, 55 of those for strikes.

Lobus strung together four consecutive, three-up-three-down innings for the Crawdads, finally relinquishing a one out single in the seventh to Cutter Coffey to end the streak. The Drive's only real threat would come in the second, as Ronnald Rosario smacked a lead off double and Juan Chacon put runners on the corners with a one out single. Miguel Ugueto grounded into a double play to end the inning and the threat.

Drive starter Blake Wehunt, called up from Single-A Salem on Monday, made his Drive and High-A debut, officially recording four innings allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts. The two runs would come via a Sebastian Walcott two-run homer in the bottom of the first giving the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

Wehunt would hold the Crawdads hitless over the next three frames, before turning the mound over to Cooper Adams out of the bullpen. Adams' night started rocky as he gave up a one-out double to Anthony Gutierrez who stole third before Quincy Scott barreled up a sac-fly to extend the lead to 3-0.

Adams avoided any further damage in his outing until the bottom of the eighth as Benjamin Blackweel chipped in an RBI-single to round out the night's scoring.

Greenville ultimately left five on base on the night while going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Thursday, June 6 for game three of the six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Hickory leads the series, 2-0.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.