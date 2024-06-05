Kristian Campbell Named SAL Player of the Month

Former Greenville Drive outfielder Kristian Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May by Minor League Baseball Wednesday, putting a stamp on a breakout month for the soaring prospect that ultimately ended with his promotion to AA Portland on Tuesday.

Campbell's honors marked just the third time a positional player took home the honors in team history, as he joins Matthew Lugo (SS, August 2022), and Jantzen Witte (3B, May 2014). Campbell becomes the first primary outfielder to win the honors in team history, though he split much of the month between the infield and outfield with a few days at DH as well.

Campbell earned the honors on the strength of his prowess at the plate, slashing.371/.467/.663 while leading the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). His on-base percentage (.467) ranked second in the league, helped by a 34-game on-base streak that put him one game shy of tying the Drive record of 35 games held by Mookie Betts and Bryce Brentz. His slugging percentage (.663) also ranked second in the league while he finished the month third in hits (33), home runs (6), and total bases (59) while finishing fourth in runs (20).

For the month he recorded 10 multi-hit games including a streak of three straight multi-hit games this past week against the Rome Emperors.

An integral part of the Drive's offense in the early season, he led the Drive in nearly all major offensive statistical categories before his call up to Portland.

Campbell's award also marks the sixth time in Drive history that a player or pitcher has earned SAL Player/Pitcher of the month honors and the fourth consecutive year a Drive member has taken home Player/Pitcher of the Month honors. Campbell joins Angel Bastardo (RHP, July 2023), Matthew Lugo (SS, August 2022), Brian Van Belle (RHP, July 2021), Denyi Reyes (RHP, July 2018), and Jantzen Witte (3B, May 2014).

