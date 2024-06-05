Cyclones Blanked by IronBirds, 4-0, on Wednesday

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a multi-hit game from RF Nick Morabito, the Brooklyn Cyclones were shut out at the hands of the Aberdeen Ironbirds on Wednesday, 4-0. DH Francisco Alvarez went 0-for-3 with a walk in his second appearance with the Cyclones as part of a major-league rehab assignment.

Morabito logged his 14th multi-hit affair of the season with a pair of singles in the 3rd and 7th innings, but neither of them amounted to any runs for the 'Clones.

In the loss. Brooklyn's bullpen was a bright spot. The trio of LHP Julian Smith (in his Maimonides Park debut), RHP Justin Lawson and RHP Jake Stevenson combined for 5.1 innings of two-run ball, only one of which was earned. Lawson in particular, despite allowing the only earned run by the 'pen today, gave Brooklyn some great length, logging three strong full frames.

The scoring got underway in the third for the Ironbirds. After a pair of singles from C Adam Retzbach and CF Enrique Bradfield, 3B Mac Horvath kept the line moving with an RBI base knock to center to put Aberdeen in front, 1-0. With men on the corners and one out, Horvath proceeded to steal second, putting two in scoring position. From there, LF Matthew Etzel launched a sacrifice fly to deep center, doubling the Ironbirds' lead.

Aberdeen would tack on another in the fifth. With a runner on second and two away, 1B Creed Willems reached on an infield single, while 2B Jefrey De Los Santos committed a throwing error on the throw, allowing Horvath to score Aberdeen's third run of the day.

The Orioles affiliate grabbed one more in the sixth to balloon their lead. RF Elio Prado doubled to start the frame. Then, after a flyout that advanced Prado to third, DH Maxwell Costes brought home another run courtesy of a sacrifice fly to left field, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Brooklyn's best chance to strike back came in the seventh. The 'Clones loaded the bases with two outs, but could not cash in as 3B Nick Lorusso grounded out to leave three men on the basepaths. The Cyclones did not scratch any across in either of the eighth or ninth.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen return to action on Thursday night from Maimonides Park. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-4, 2.68 ERA) toes the slab, where he'll oppose RHP Edgar Portes (3-0, 2.04 ERA). First pitch from Maimonides Park is set for 7:05, and can be seen on SNY.

