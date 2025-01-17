Earthquakes Transfer Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to Cruz Azul of Liga MX

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have transferred goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul of Liga MX for an undisclosed fee.

A Homegrown Player originally from Salinas, California, the 19-year-old Ochoa made his official Earthquakes debut on May 7, 2024, making four saves and earning a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. In addition, he made 48 total appearances with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, with 139 saves and 13 clean sheets over the past three seasons. Ochoa was named the MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month in September 2024 after recording three consecutive shutouts.

"We want to thank Emi for his hard work and dedication to the San Jose Earthquakes these past five years," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "It's always fulfilling to see a local player take the necessary steps to develop and evolve from the Quakes Academy into a full-fledged professional. We wish Emi and his family all the best in this exciting new chapter in his journey."

Internationally, Ochoa has represented both Mexico and the United States at youth level, most recently in August 2024 as the starting goalkeeper for Mexico's triumphant Under-20 Concacaf Championship campaign, which culminated in a 2-1 victory in the final. Incidentally, the result came against the United States, who featured fellow Earthquakes Homegrown Players Cruz Medina and Niko Tsakiris.

"I have nothing but gratitude for the entire San Jose Earthquakes organization for being a vital part of my road from Salinas to the first team, and now to this new juncture in my career," said Ochoa. "It has always filled me with pride to be able to represent the club and my hometown as a Homegrown Player who came up through the academy, and I'll take that wherever I go. The relationships I've built here are for life and the memories will last forever."

Ochoa began his youth career at his hometown club El Camino FC and the Santa Cruz Breakers Academy before joining the Quakes Academy. An alumnus of Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas, he subsequently signed a first-team contract with San Jose on Nov. 11, 2019. At 14 years and 191 days, Ochoa became the second youngest player in Major League Soccer history to sign a professional contract (Freddy Adu - 14 years, 168 days) and was the youngest ever to sign a contract as a Homegrown Player at the time.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes transfer G Emi Ochoa to Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul of Liga MX for an undisclosed fee.

