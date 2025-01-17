Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF vs. Club América Preseason Match

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF officially begins its 2025 preseason this Saturday, Jan 18. with its fixture against LIGA MX giants Club América at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PST kickoff). Below we present how fans can tune in and watch the live broadcast!

Inter Miami CF vs. Club América

Saturday, Jan. 18 (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PST) | Free Live Broadcast on MLS Season Pass

In addition to broadcasting exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the match will also be available to stream free for AppleTV+ subscribers. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.