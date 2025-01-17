Houston Dynamo FC to Host 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest
January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON- Houston Dynamo FC announced today the 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, a special event to launch the 2025 campaign and celebrate the start of Houston's 20th MLS season.
The ticketed event will be hosted at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. CT. While the event is open to the public, Dynamo Season Members will have early access and exclusive experiences and can find their tickets to the event in their SeatGeek account. Fans who are not Members can secure their free tickets for the event HERE.
As part of the festivities, fans will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with some of their favorite Dynamo players, as well as technical staff and Diesel. The Team Store will be open for fans to purchase the new "Season 20" jersey and other new Dynamo merchandise. Additionally, Dynamo & Dash Charities will host the Club's locker room sale, with proceeds benefiting the charities' 2025 programs.
The Dynamo kick off the 2025 MLS Season with two standout home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting FC Dallas on February 22 and Inter Miami CF on March 2. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available HERE.
For additional information regarding the 2025 Dynamo Season Kickoff Event, visit www.houstondynamofc.com.
