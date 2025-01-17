Austin FC Transfers Sebastián Driussi to River Plate

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement to transfer Sebastián Driussi to Club Atlético River Plate. In exchange, Austin FC receives a Club-record transfer fee for an outgoing player. Austin FC now has a roster slot available to acquire an additional Designated Player.

"Sebastián leaves Austin FC having made a tremendous impact on this Club during his three-and-a-half years here," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We wish him and his family nothing but the best as they return to Argentina. He will always be welcomed with open arms in Austin."

Sebastián Driussi originally joined Austin FC as a Designated Player in the summer of 2021 and went on to become the Club's all-time leading scorer, netting 51 goals in 115 appearances for Austin across all competitions to go with 22 assists. His three (3) goals in three (3) 2022 MLS Cup Playoff matches helped the Verde & Black reach the Western Conference Final that season.

Also in 2022, Driussi finished second in Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player voting and became the first Austin FC player to be selected to an MLS All-Star team.

Transaction: Austin FC reaches an agreement to transfer midfielder Sebastián Driussi to River Plate in Argentina. In exchange, Austin FC receives a Club-record transfer fee for an outgoing player.

