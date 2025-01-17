St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Conrad Wallem on Loan from SK Slavia Prague
January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC acquired Norwegian midfielder Conrad Wallem on loan from SK Slavia Prague, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Wallem is on loan until the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option to buy and will occupy an international roster slot.
"A versatile player like Conrad, who can play on both sides of the field, will make us a better team," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He is a talented player that was coveted by multiple teams in Europe because of his ability to play multiple positions. A dynamic player who can play wingback or winger will give us options within the team. He is a threat high up on the field and can be an asset to the defensive side of the ball."
Wallem, 24, spent the last season and a half at Slavia Prague, one of the most successful clubs in the top Czech Republic league, where he generated nine goals and nine assists over 47 matches. The Norwegian midfielder accrued 12 Europa League matches with one goal and two assists.
Prior to his move at Slavia Prague, Wallem began his professional career in Norway. He rose through FK Eik Tønsberg academy and then played 40 matches for the senior squad. During the NM-Cup (Norway's domestic tournament) early in the season, he scored his first professional goal while playing the full 120 minutes. In 40 matches, he scored 11 goals for Tønsberg before a move to his next club, Arendal FC.
Wallem recorded 55 matches with Arendal FC in the third tier of Norwegian soccer and tallied 10 goals and one assist. He then moved to the top tier of Norwegian football on a free transfer to Odds BK in 2021. Wallem tallied 11 goals and 14 assists in 82 matches.
For country, Wallem has made two appearances for the Under-19 national team in Norway.
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC acquired Conrad Wallem on loan until the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option to buy and will occupy an international roster slot.
CONRAD WALLEM
Position: Midfield
Birthplace: Tønsberg, Norway
Country: Norway
Birthdate: 06/09/2000
Age: 24
Height: 6-1
Previous Club: SK Slavia Prague
