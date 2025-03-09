St. Louis CITY SC Defeats Defending Champions LA Galaxy 3-0 to Earn First Win of the Season

March 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, CA - St. Louis CITY SC blanked LA Galaxy 3-0 on the road to earn their first win of the 2025 MLS season. Cedric Teuchert, Simon Becher and Marcel Hartel tallied their first goals of the season in the match. Roman Bürki made eight saves en route to his 18th MLS career clean sheet. With the shutout, CITY SC remains the only team in MLS to have not conceded a goal. The win marked the first of head coach's Olof Mellberg's CITY SC career. St. Louis returns to Energizer Park next Saturday to face Seattle Sounders.

Three Consecutive Shutouts

St. Louis recorded its third consecutive clean sheet to start the 2025 season. This marks the first time in St. Louis' young history that the team has achieved such feat. Following this weekend's result across the league, CITY SC is the only remaining team in the MLS to have not conceded a goal. Roman Bürki recorded eight saves to earn his 18th career clean sheets across three seasons in MLS. With the shutout, St. Louis became the fifth team in the past decade and the 11th in MLS history to not concede a goal in the first three games of a season.

Keep the Train Rolling

St. Louis CITY SC attackers Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher scored CITY SC's goals against the Galaxy. The trio recorded 29 goal contributions between them last season after joining the team in the summer transfer window. This was the second match since last season where all three players scored a goal (the other was against Portland Timbers on Aug. 9, 2024).

CITY SC vs LA Galaxy

St. Louis continued its undefeated run against LA Galaxy, improving their record to 2-0-3 following tonight's win at Dignity Health Sports Park. The win was CITY SC's first victory on the road against the Galaxy. Marcel Hartel has now scored his first MLS goal of the 2024 and 2025 season against LA Galaxy. Following the result, St. Louis remains the only Western Conference team LA Galaxy has not defeated in the last two years (minimum two meetings).

Postgame Notes

With the shutout, St. Louis became the fifth team in the past decade and the 11th in MLS history to not concede a goal in the first three games of a season

This is the first instance in CITY SC history that the team recorded three consecutive clean sheets

Cedric Teuchert scored the first goal of the season for CITY SC

The goal was Teuchert's sixth MLS goal

Additionally, Teuchert earned his fifth career MLS assist

Simon Becher scored his first goal of the season; the goal was his tenth MLS career goal

Marcel Hartel tallied his fourth career MLS goal

Henry Kessler earned his first career MLS assist

Kyle Hiebert recorded his first assist of the season

Roman Bürki made eight saves en route to his third clean sheet of the season

It took Bürki and CITY SC eight regular season matches last season to earn three clean sheets

It also took St. Louis 15 away matches last season to get their first road win

CITY SC defender Timo Baumgartl made his MLS debut after coming on as a substitute

Olof Mellberg earned his first win as CITY SC's head coach

March 9, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Henry Kessler), 44th minute - Cedric Teuchert scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right corner.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Cedric Teuchert), 49th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.

STL: Simon Becher (Kyle Hiebert), 84th minute - Simon Becher scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Henry Kessler), 44'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Cedric Teuchert), 49'

STL: Simon Becher (Kyle Hiebert), 84'

Misconduct Summary

LA: Edwin Cerrilo (caution), 33'

STL: Jannes Horn (caution), 52'

STL: Josh Yaro (caution), 72'

Lineups

LA: GK Novak Micovic; D Harbor Miller, D Emiro Garces, D Maya Yoshida © (Zanka, 75'), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 59'); M Gabriel Pec, M Edwin Cerrillo (Elijah Wynder, 59'), M Diego Fagúndez; F Marco Reus (Tucker Lepley, 82'), F Isaiah Parente; F Christian Ramírez (Miguel Berry, 60')

Substitutes not used: GK John McCarthy, D Eriq Zavaleta, F Rubén Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 24; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Kyle Hiebert, D Henry Kessler, D Jannes Horn (Timo Baumgartl, 82'), M Conrad Wallem (Akil Watts, 75'), M Eduard Löwen, M Chris Durkin, (Alfredo Morales, 75'), M Marcel Hartel; F Cedric Teuchert (Josh Yaro, 61') F João Klauss (Simon Becher, 61')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Joey Zalinsky, M Célio Pompeu, M Tomás Ostrák

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 8

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Stephen McGonagle, Corbyn May

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Weather: Sunny, 70 degrees

Head Coach Olof Mellberg

On the offensive play tonight:

I liked our positioning. I thought we looked really dangerous. I was just hoping for us to be able to put three or four good passes together and we were dangerous. We had our one versus one situation, our two versus two situations. I was really happy with the way we looked formation wise, and added a little bit more quality today, especially in the in the final third. Some great finishing for the goals.

On how the team can move forward after tonight's win:

I hope that we can do better. Again, today they had a lot of possession, and it's mostly not because of our pressure on the ball or our defending was poor. It's more because we lost the ball a little bit too easily at times. I understand them, though, because there was so much space when we won the ball to go on the break. But sometimes when we spend five to ten minutes for longer periods defending is nice, also to keep the ball for a while. I think we can bury that a little bit better in the future.

On the formation change he made around the 60th minute and how that helped the team:

More in the moment. I felt they found a lot of space outside of our three midfielders, so we wanted to have a little bit more protection there. I mean, at the time, the first 20 minutes, we didn't have so much use of our two strikers, so it wasn't really the defensive change as it was more that. Again, they found that space a little bit too easily outside of our midfielder. So, we needed another one to help them out there. But from then on, we looked really solid defensively, also really dangerous on the break, especially.

Forward Cedric Teuchert

On if it's helpful to score easier goals to help kickstart the offense:

Yeah, of course. I think it was one of my easiest goals in my career. But I think for us as a team, we need sometimes goals like this. Yeah, I'm very happy to score the first goal of the season for our team, and I think it was a very deserved win.

On what Roman Bürki meant for the team tonight:

As always, I think he's very, very important for us. I think he made three or four really good saves to keep us in the game, and that's why he is the best goalkeeper in the league.

On what sparked the offense tonight:

Yeah, I think the most important thing was our defense, of course, like in the last two games. But we know LA give us some space to play and of course, the 1-0 was a little bit lucky, but we take this and the two and 3-0. I think it was really good.

