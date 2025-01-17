LA Galaxy Sign Four LA Galaxy Academy Players to Homegrown Contracts

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed LA Galaxy Academy goalkeeper Owen Pratt, defenders Riley Dalgado and Jose "Pepe" Magaña and midfielder Vicente Garcia as Homegrown players. Additionally, LA Galaxy Academy midfielder Gabriel Arnold has signed a professional contract with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC through the end of the 2026 campaign. Notably, seven LA Galaxy Academy players have signed professional contracts over the last 12 months. LA Galaxy Academy product Ruben Ramos Jr. was signed to a first-team contract in September of 2024, while Harbor Miller began his first-team deal with the Galaxy in January of this year.

"Today's signings represent the great work that has been done by the LA Galaxy Academy staff over the past three years," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Owen, Riley, Pepe and Vinny have excelled within our professional development pathway and we are extremely proud to be with them as they begin their professional careers with the LA Galaxy."

Pratt, 16, will be signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2026 season and then will join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown player beginning in 2027 through 2029 with a club option for 2030. Pratt was named the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Best Goalkeeper after helping the Galaxy Academy earn a 4-1 win over Charlotte FC U-17s in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament for a second consecutive season at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on June 23. Pratt started and played 90 minutes in his professional debut for Ventura County FC against the Tacoma Defiance in the Round of 16 of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Oct. 20. At the international level, Pratt has made multiple appearances for the U.S. Youth Men's National Team at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels.

Dalgado, 18, is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2025 season and then will join the Galaxy on an MLS contract as a Homegrown player beginning in 2026 through 2027 with club option years through 2029. During the 2024 campaign, Dalgado recorded one goal and two assists in 30 matches played (29 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, US Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs) for Ventura County FC. In 47 career matches played (44 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC), Dalgado has recorded one goal and two assists. Dalgado has made multiple appearances for the U.S. Youth Men's National Team at the U-17 level.

Magaña, 18, will be signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2026 campaign and then will join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown player beginning in 2027 through 2028 with club option years through 2030. During the 2024 campaign, Magaña recorded one assist in nine matches played (9 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs) for Ventura County FC. Notably, was named the MLS NEXT Cup MVP after scoring in the LA Galaxy Academy's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC U-17s in the final of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup on June 23. At the international level, Magaña has made multiple appearances for the U.S. Youth Men's National Team at the U-17 and U-18 levels.

Garcia, 14, is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro deal through the end of the 2026 season and then will join LA on an MLS contract as a Homegrown player beginning in 2027 through 2029 with a club option for 2030. At the international level, Garcia has made appearances for both the Mexico Youth National Team and U.S. Men's Youth National Team at the U-15 level. Garcia played on the LA Galaxy Academy U-15s that finished as the runner-up to Chicago Fire FC in the 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Championship on June 23.

Arnold, 17, tallied one goal and three assists in 20 matches played (13 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, US Open Cup) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 campaign. Arnold started in the LA Galaxy Academy's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC U-17s in the final of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup on June 23. At the international level, Arnold has appeared for El Salvador's U-20 National Team.

