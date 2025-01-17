Chivas de Guadalajara to Face Atlas FC at PayPal Park on March 20

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host an international friendly in conjunction with PRIMETIME Sports between Liga MX rivals Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas FC on Thursday, Mar. 20. The Tour Rebaño match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

With both clubs based in Guadalajara, México, the Clásico Tapatío is one of the country's most iconic and fiercely contested matchups, with both Chivas and Atlas boasting large fanbases and deep-rooted histories dating back to 1916. This upcoming Guadalajara Derby will mark the first time El Rebaño Sagrado and Los Rojinegros will meet at PayPal Park since November 2015.

Ahead of the game, fans can enjoy a four-hour Tapatío Fan Fest featuring live mariachi, delicious food such as tortas ahogadas and birria, mascots, trophies, legends, and much more.

A presale for Earthquakes season ticket holders will begin on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans who have previously purchased tickets to a game will have presale access on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 12 p.m. PT. For those who would like to be part of the Clásico Tapatío ticket presale, they may do so by registering at www.clasicotapatio.com. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com, and ticketon.com.

About Tour Rebaño

TOUR REBAÑO is Chivas de Guadalajara's official U.S. Tour where it faces the best teams in Liga MX, MLS and European leagues during its preseason and FIFA dates.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.