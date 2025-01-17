Colorado Rapids Acquire First-Round MLS SuperDraft Pick from Toronto FC

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired a 2026 natural first-round SuperDraft pick from Toronto FC. In exchange, Toronto FC were granted the approval to hire Rapids Assistant Coach Neil Emblen and First-Team Analyst Jase Kim, the club announced today.

As part of the agreement, Toronto FC may retain $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage should the acquired draft pick land within the top three selections in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

"We'd like to thank Neil and Jase for their contributions over the past seven seasons since joining the club in 2018," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We wish them all the best in their next chapter."

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids acquire Toronto's natural 2026 first round MLS SuperDraft pick as Neil Emblen and Jase Kim join Toronto FC, on Jan. 17, 2025.

