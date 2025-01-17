Earthquakes Sign Kaedren Spivey, Jermaine Spivey to Pro Contracts

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed brothers Kaedren and Jermaine Spivey to professional contracts. Midfielder Kaedren Spivey has signed a contract with the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer first team as a Homegrown Player through 2028 with a club option for 2029. Meanwhile, forward Jermaine Spivey has signed a contract with the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro Team, The Town FC, through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

"Kaedren and Jermaine come from an exceptional family, and we're absolutely thrilled for them to take this big step," said Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch. "They are both tremendous talents, but more importantly, they're tremendous young men. We look forward to continue to work with them for many years to come."

Born and raised in San Jose, Kaedren and Jermaine are two of three Spivey siblings in the Earthquakes' developmental pyramid. Shemar Spivey, the youngest of the trio, is currently in his first season with the Quakes Academy U-14 squad.

Kaedren, 15, is the reigning 2023-24 MLS NEXT Under-15 MVP presented by adidas after a breakout season, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. He netted an additional three times in at the prestigious 2024 Generation adidas Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group. Kaedren also represents the United States at U-15 level, most recently winning the Vlatko Markovic tournament in Croatia last May. TopDrawerSoccer ranks the midfielder as the No. 2 player in the Northern California/Hawaii region and No. 7 overall for the 2027 class.

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to sign my first pro contract with my hometown club," said Kaedren Spivey. "It's an amazing feeling, and I can't wait to make my debut for the Quakes one day, hopefully alongside both my brothers."

Jermaine, 18, began his journey in the Earthquakes' youth feeder teams at age eight. He burst on the national scene as an Quakes Academy U-13 player, leading the nation with 36 goals in 26 matches as the team was ranked No. 4 in the country by TopDrawerSoccer. At the U-17 level, Jermaine continued to excel, amassing 18 goal contributions (12g/6a). Most recently, he has already begun to earn playing time as a pro for The Town FC, appearing in 23 games and logging 251 minutes the past two seasons. Jermaine has been called numerous times to the U.S. Youth National Team Regional Talent Identification Center program.

"San Jose is home, so it's a blessing to sign my first pro contract with the Quakes," said Jermaine Spivey. "To be able to do this with my brother is a dream come true, spending hours training and developing with him. One day I can't wait to play alongside him under the lights."

Kaedren Spivey

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 145 lbs.

Born: May 28, 2009 (age 15)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: N/A

Citizenship: USA

Jermaine Spivey

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160 lbs.

Born: January 23, 2006 (age 18)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: N/A

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign M Kaedren Spivey to a contract as a Homegrown Player through 2028 with a club option for 2029. Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, signs F Jermaine Spivey to a contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

