Toronto FC Announces Coaching Staff Additions

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today a pair of additions to Head Coach Robin Fraser's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Neil Emblen and Jase Kim join from the Colorado Rapids; in exchange, TFC sends the natural first-round pick of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft to the Rapids. Toronto FC may receive $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and retain a sell-on percentage if the natural first-round draft selection falls within the top three picks of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Emblen joins the Reds as an Assistant Coach after spending the past seven seasons with the Colorado Rapids, where he served as both an Assistant Coach and the main coaching link to the recruiting department since February 2018. The former defender brings over 37 years of professional experience, both as a player and as a coach, into his role as an Assistant Coach on Fraser's coaching staff. Emblen began his professional career in 1987 with Tonbridge Angels. The versatile central defender and midfielder made over 545 appearances for the Angels, Sittingbourne, Milwall, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Walsall, New Zealand Knights and Waitakere United through a 24-year playing career (1987 - 2011). As a coach, Emblen led New Zealand-based club Waitakere United to three consecutive national league titles between 2010 and 2012. The Bromley, England native managed the New Zealand national team at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London before serving two matches as the New Zealand's interim head coach in 2014.

Kim joins Fraser's coaching staff as a Video Coach after serving as a Performance Analyst for the New Zealand national team in 2014 and as the Head Men's Performance Analyst for the All Whites a year later. Kim was also part of Darren Bazeley's technical staff for the New Zealand team at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Most recently, Kim joined Colorado Rapids in January 2018 as a First Team Video Analyst and spent seven seasons with the Western Conference club.

In addition, Simon Eaddy, who originally joined Toronto FC in October 2023, will continue in his role as the team's Goalkeeper Coach.

