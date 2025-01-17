Inter Miami CF Signs Venezuelan International Midfielder Telasco Segovia

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Telasco Segovia from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Casa Pia A.C. through the 2029 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Venezuelan international bolsters the Club's midfield ahead of the 2025 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Segovia, 21, joins Inter Miami from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Casa Pia, while also having previously played for Deportivo Lara (2019-2023) in his native Venezuela and UC Sampdoria (2022-23) in Italy. In all, he's racked up over 100 professional club appearances to date, including four in the prestigious CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores. The young midfielder has also featured for Venezuela's senior side, including appearances in the 2024 Copa América and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, Segovia also stood out for La Vinotinto's youth sides, notably earning the Golden Ball and Best XI honors at the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament.

"We're excited to sign a promising young midfielder like Telasco Segovia. He will provide us quality depth in midfield which will be key for a 2025 season in which Inter Miami will be competing in several tournaments both domestically and internationally," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"I'm happy to be at a great club like Inter Miami. I arrive with aspirations of helping the team win several titles, contributing both offensively and defensively. I am looking to exploit my potential and continue growing in this great institution and in this highly competitive league that MLS is. It is a dream to be here and I'm excited to achieve great things with Inter Miami," said Segovia.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native began his career developing with the youth sides of Deportivo Lara before climbing up the ranks and making his debut for the first team in 2019. Segovia then went on to make 61 appearances for Deportivo Lara from 2019 to 2022 across all competitions, including four in the prestigious CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, registering six goals and an assist. The midfielder's stay at the club until 2023 also included a loan spell with Italian Serie A side Sampdoria for the 2022-23 campaign. He made an appearance for Sampdoria's senior squad in Serie A in his sole season in Italy, while also making 14 appearances for Sampdoria Primavera (Sampdoria's U-19 side), contributing a goal and three assists.

In 2023, he signed for Portuguese Primeira Liga's Casa Pia A.C.. Segovia subsequently registered 32 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese top flight club in a season and a half between 2023 and 2024, tallying two goals and an assist.

Internationally, Segovia represented Venezuela in several youth categories prior to making his full debut for his nation in 2022. The midfielder has made eight appearances for Venezuela's to date, scoring once, including featuring in the 2024 Copa América and CONMENBOL qualifiers for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Notably, his goal on Nov. 14, 2024, helped Venezuela secure a point at home for Venezuela with a 1-1 draw against Brazil in qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also excelled for Venezuela's youth sides, including starring for the U-23 national team at the Maurice Revello Tournament in 2022; he scored two goals, was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball and named in the tournament's Best XI as Venezuela finished as runners-up.

