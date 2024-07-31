Earthquakes Face LA Galaxy at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT
July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the LA Galaxy tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT to close out the Leagues Cup group stage. The game will be broadcast globally live from PayPal Park, free on Apple TV MLS Season Pass, as well as on local radio via AM 810 The Spread (English).
The Earthquakes are coming off a dramatic victory via penalty shootout over LIGA MX giants Chivas Guadalajara in their group stage opener last Saturday in front of a tournament-record 50,675 fans. A San Jose win on Wednesday over the archrival Galaxy in the 102nd California Clásico across all competitions - either in regulation or on penalties in the event of a draw after 90 minutes - would automatically qualify the Quakes for the Round of 32.
Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning last year, MLS and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
