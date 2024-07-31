D.C. United Win 3-0 Against Santos Laguna at Subaru Park

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Forward Christian Benteke scored his second Leagues Cup goal in the 28th minute, assisted by Aaron Herrera. Benteke had the most duels in the match with nine and created three chances.

Homegrown Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro scored in the 48th minute, assisted by Mateusz Klich. Ku-DiPietro completed 82% of his passes and won four ground duels.

Forward Cristian Dájome scored in the 58th minute, assisted by Jared Stroud. Dájome had 10 recoveries and won 100% of his tackles.

Homegrown Defender Matai Akinmboni returned to the starting lineup for the first time since July 3 against FC Cincinnati; he had X STAT and completed 74 minutes.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono recorded three saves and kept his first Leagues Cup clean sheet; his third clean sheet of the 2024 season.

The Black-and-Red are 1-0-0 against Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup play.

D.C. United are 1-0-1 in Leagues Cup play in 2024.

Santos Laguna Lineup: Carlos Acevedo, Diego Medina, Santiago Nuñez, Hugo Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña (Emmanuel Echeverría 56'), Santiago Naveda, Salvador Mariscal, Fran Villalba (Jordán Carrillo 64'), Franco Fagúndez (Santiago Muñoz 64'), Ramiro Sordo, Antony Lozano

Unused Substitutes: Hector Holguin Perez, David Sánchez, Aldo Lopez, Juan Tejeda, Luis Gutiérrez, Tahiel Jiménez, Jonatahan Pérez, Emilio Santillán

Head Coach: Ignacio Ambriz

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Matai Akinmboni (Garrison Tubbs 74'), Lucas Bartlett, David Schnegg (Gabriel Pirani 66'), Matti Peltola, Cristian Dájome, Matuesz Klich (Martin Rodríguez 66'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 66'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Jackson Hopkins 74'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Crockford, Hayden Sargis, Jeremy Garay

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

