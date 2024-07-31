D.C. United Win 3-0 Against Santos Laguna at Subaru Park
July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Forward Christian Benteke scored his second Leagues Cup goal in the 28th minute, assisted by Aaron Herrera. Benteke had the most duels in the match with nine and created three chances.
Homegrown Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro scored in the 48th minute, assisted by Mateusz Klich. Ku-DiPietro completed 82% of his passes and won four ground duels.
Forward Cristian Dájome scored in the 58th minute, assisted by Jared Stroud. Dájome had 10 recoveries and won 100% of his tackles.
Homegrown Defender Matai Akinmboni returned to the starting lineup for the first time since July 3 against FC Cincinnati; he had X STAT and completed 74 minutes.
Goalkeeper Alex Bono recorded three saves and kept his first Leagues Cup clean sheet; his third clean sheet of the 2024 season.
#SANvDC
The Black-and-Red are 1-0-0 against Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup play.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-0-1 in Leagues Cup play in 2024.
Boxscore
Santos Laguna Lineup: Carlos Acevedo, Diego Medina, Santiago Nuñez, Hugo Rodríguez, Vladimir Loroña (Emmanuel Echeverría 56'), Santiago Naveda, Salvador Mariscal, Fran Villalba (Jordán Carrillo 64'), Franco Fagúndez (Santiago Muñoz 64'), Ramiro Sordo, Antony Lozano
Unused Substitutes: Hector Holguin Perez, David Sánchez, Aldo Lopez, Juan Tejeda, Luis Gutiérrez, Tahiel Jiménez, Jonatahan Pérez, Emilio Santillán
Head Coach: Ignacio Ambriz
D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Matai Akinmboni (Garrison Tubbs 74'), Lucas Bartlett, David Schnegg (Gabriel Pirani 66'), Matti Peltola, Cristian Dájome, Matuesz Klich (Martin Rodríguez 66'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 66'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Jackson Hopkins 74'), Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Crockford, Hayden Sargis, Jeremy Garay
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
--- www.dcunited.com ---
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2024
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Battle for Draw, Earn Extra Point in Penalties - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Win 3-0 Against Santos Laguna at Subaru Park - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Square off against San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at PayPal Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 31 - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Thursday v Atlas, Monday at Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Face LA Galaxy at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Will Sands and $600K GAM from Columbus Crew - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Claims Jamaican International Defender Javain Brown - Real Salt Lake
- Across Enemy Lines: Players Who Have Appeared for Colorado and Leagues Cup Opponent, Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew to Host Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on September 25 at Lower.com Field - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup Play against Club Querétaro Thursday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Club Querétaro - Leagues Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota Earns 1-0 Clean-Sheet Win Against Club Necaxa - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Los Angeles FC
- Austin FC Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Rounds with 2-0 Win Over CF Monterrey - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Win 3-0 Against Santos Laguna at Subaru Park
- D.C. United Acquire $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC
- D.C. United Tie 3-3 Against Atlanta United FC and Win the Penalty Shootout on the Road
- Leagues Cup Match Between D.C. United and Santos Laguna Relocated to Chester, PA
- D.C. United Sign Cameroonian Midfielder Boris Enow from Maccabi Netanya