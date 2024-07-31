Across Enemy Lines: Players Who Have Appeared for Colorado and Leagues Cup Opponent, Portland Timbers

As the Colorado Rapids gear up for their Leagues Cup match against the Portland Timbers, let's take a look at some notable players who have donned the jerseys of both clubs.

Adin Brown - Goalkeeper

Adin Brown was a key player for two seasons with the Rapids from 2000 to 2001. The goalkeeper made 22 appearances, all starts, and recorded three shutouts over 1,976 minutes. He was selected by the Rapids with the third overall pick in the 2000 MLS SuperDraft. Brown later joined the Timbers in 2012 and made two appearances, both starts. He logged a total of 135 minutes during the club's expansion year after making one appearance for them while in USL the year prior.

John Spencer - Forward and Head Coach

John Spencer had a prolific playing career with the Rapids over his 88 appearances, 79 starts, and 7,249 minutes. The former captain scored 37 goals and provided 17 assists from 2001 to 2004. Spencer's goal mark with Colorado is tied for the third-most goals in club history. He earned MLS "Best XI" honors in 2001 and 2003 and was selected to the MLS All-Star team in each of those seasons. The Scottish forward was inducted into the Rapids' Gallery of Honor on August 30, 2009. He later became the first head coach in Timbers history, appointed on August 10, 2010, and coached the club until 2012.

Nat Borchers - Defender

Nat Borchers had a distinguished career with both clubs. He attended Denver University and played for the Boulder Rapids reserves in 2002. Borchers made 83 appearances, 82 starts, scored two goals, and provided two assists in 7,432 minutes for the Rapids from 2003 to 2005. Later, he joined the Timbers from 2015 to 2016, making 52 appearances, all starts, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 4,602 minutes.

Kosuke Kimura - Defender

Kosuke Kimura was a steadfast presence in the Rapids' defense, making 117 appearances (109 starts), scoring four goals, and providing eight assists in 9,644 minutes from 2007 to 2012. Drafted by the Colorado Rapids in the third round, 35th overall, of the 2007 MLS Supplemental Draft, he became the first Japanese-born player in the history of Major League Soccer. He later joined the Timbers in 2012, where he made 17 appearances (16 starts), scored one goal and provided one assist in 1,376 minutes.

Chris Klute - Defender

Chris Klute made a notable impact during his tenure with the Rapids, making 57 appearances, 55 starts, and contributing eight assists in 4,918 minutes from 2012 to 2014. In 2016, he joined the Timbers, where he made eight appearances, all starts, and played 709 minutes.

Danny Mwanga - Forward

Danny Mwanga played for the Rapids from 2013 to 2014, making 19 appearances, seven starts, and providing one assist in 770 minutes. He also played for the Timbers in 2012, making 18 appearances, seven starts, and scoring three goals.

Michael Harrington - Defender

Michael Harrington had a brief but impactful stint with the Rapids in 2015, making 14 appearances, all starts, and providing one assist in 1,260 minutes. Before his time with the Rapids, Harrington played for the Timbers from 2013 to 2014, making 58 appearances, 54 starts, and contributing three assists in 4,700 minutes.

Eric Miller - Defender

Eric Miller made significant contributions to both the Rapids and the Timbers throughout his career. During his time with the Rapids, Miller made 56 appearances, 53 of which being starts. The defender tallied one assist and accumulated 4,734 minutes on the field from 2016 to 2018. Currently with the Timbers, Miller has made 41 appearances, 20 starts, scored one goal, and provided three assists in 2,133 minutes since joining in 2023. Notably, Miller was a member of the Portland Timbers U-23's from 2012-2013, which laid the foundation for his professional career.

Bryan Acosta - Midfielder

Bryan Acosta showcased his skills as a midfielder with the Rapids, making 40 appearances, 35 starts, and contributing four assists over 3,024 minutes from 2022 to 2023. In 2023, he joined the Timbers, where he made seven appearances, five starts, and recorded one assist in 458 minutes.

Bonus Mentions

Omar Cummings: Omar Cummings was on trial with the Portland Timbers in 2015. He made 148 appearances, 114 starts, scored 39 goals, and provided 27 assists in 10,442 minutes for the Rapids.

Ismaila Jome: Ismaila Jome was on trial with the Rapids in 2023. He made one appearance for the Timbers in 2021.

This collection of players highlights the shared history and connections between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers. As the two teams face off in the Leagues Cup, these players' contributions to both clubs will be remembered by fans on both sides.

