Real Salt Lake Claims Jamaican International Defender Javain Brown
July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake added defensive depth to its roster with today's signing of DF Javain Brown, the Jamaican international and former Vancouver Whitecaps centerback / right back, who was claimed via Major League Soccer's waiver protocol. Brown is under MLS contract through the end of the ongoing 2024 season, with a Club option for 2025.
"I've always felt that RSL is a top club, in which I see a team and staff who have a great collective spirit," said the 25-year-old Brown, en route to Salt Lake City from Vancouver. "I've experienced first-hand the quality of football RSL plays, it's an exciting style for sure.
"I'm really looking forward to working under Pablo and I'm very appreciative for the opportunity to integrate with him, the staff, and obviously a very talented group of players. To the supporters, I am excited to represent you and this great city. I'll give everything I have to help this club reach its goals, and I can't wait to meet you."
Brown, whose jersey number for RSL this season is yet to be determined, boasts 29 appearances with the senior Jamaica National Team, as well as nine appearances with the Reggae Boyz U20 and U23 youth international sides.
Born on March 9, 1999, in Kingston, Jamaica, Brown was selected 23rd overall by Vancouver in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft following three seasons playing college soccer with the Univ. of South Florida. The former Harbour View (Jamaica) professional started 81 of his 107 appearances with the Whitecaps during his four seasons (2021-2024) at BC Place, recording two goals and adding 10 assists across all competitions. Brown helped Vancouver win back-to-back Canadian Championships in 2022 and 2023, also scoring his first MLS goal on July 30, 2022, against Nashville.
# __ - Javain Brown
Pronunciation: juh - VANE
Position: Defender
Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica
College: Univ. of South Florida
Date of Birth: 9 March 1999 (25)
Nationality: Jamaican
How Acquired: Claimed via MLS waivers on July 30, 2024
TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake claims Jamaican international DF Javain Brown off MLS waivers from Vancouver on July 30, 2024
