Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired defender DeJuan Jones via trade with the New England Revolution in exchange for defender Will Sands and $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). New England will receive a guaranteed $300,000 in 2024 GAM and $300,000 in 2025 GAM. The Crew will recoup up to $100,000 in conditional GAM if Sands achieves certain performance metrics. As part of the trade, the Crew will retain a portion of the fee if Sands is transferred abroad.

"We consistently strive to enhance our roster by adding players with specific profiles and positional flexibility, and DeJuan has the skillset and versatility we desire within our style of play," said Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "DeJuan has gained quality experience with New England and with the U.S. Men's National Team. He has proven his ability to defend and create chances in the attack from both sides of the pitch, and his addition to our roster will help with our goal to consistently contend for championships. We know DeJuan can continue to elevate his game with our Club and our commitment to player development."

Continued Tall, "On behalf of everyone at the Club, we would like to thank Will for his contributions to the Crew these past three years. Will is a resilient competitor, and we wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter of his career."

During his six seasons with New England, Jones has recorded 142 league appearances and 127 starts, six goals (one game-winner) and 22 assists (three game-winners). The Michigan State alum helped the Revolution reach the MLS Cup Playoffs in four of his five full seasons with the club, registering eight postseason starts and one assist. His seven assists in both 2022 and 2023 are tied for the most by a Revolution defender in a single season. During their 2021 Supporters' Shield winning campaign, Jones posted three goals and five assists in 31 contests (all starts) as New England earned an MLS-record 73 regular season points.

Jones was selected by the Revolution with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Entering the 2024 season, the Lansing, Mich., native was one of only three MLS defenders to tally at least five assists in each of the previous three seasons.

At the international level, the 27-year-old has earned eight caps for the U.S. Men's National Team, and recorded three assists, including two in four starts at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. He debuted on January 25, 2023 in a friendly against Serbia, with his first start coming against Colombia on Jan. 29, 2023.

Sands signed with the Crew prior to the start of the 2022 season following a trade with NYCFC for his MLS Homegrown Priority. He made his MLS debut against LAFC on May 21, and in his rookie season, appeared in 12 league matches (five starts), notching one assist. The Rye, N.Y., native collected two assists in seven starts in 2023 prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury on April 22. He returned to play this season on March 16 and appeared in six league matches (four starts) and one Concacaf Champions Cup match.

DeJUAN JONES

Position: Defender

DOB: June 24, 1997

Birthplace: Lansing, Mich.

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Nationality: USA

Last Club: New England Revolution

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire defender DeJuan Jones via trade with the New England Revolution in exchange for defender Will Sands and $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). New England receives a guaranteed $300,000 in 2024 GAM and $300,000 in 2025 GAM. The Crew will recoup up to $100,000 in conditional GAM if Sands achieves certain performance metrics this season. The Crew will additionally retain a portion of the fee if Sands is transferred abroad.

