LA Galaxy Square off against San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup 2024 Action at PayPal Park Tonight, Wednesday, July 31

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The LA Galaxy begin Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage action when the club travels to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30 p.m. PT; Free on Apple TV).

102nd All-Time Edition of California Clásico

Wednesday's Leagues Cup match marks the 102nd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 49-33-19 (166 GF, 142 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-28-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 45 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 16-18-11 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last six matches played on the road (5-0-1; 17 GF; 8 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021. Additionally, the Galaxy are unbeaten in three regular-season matches played against the Earthquakes (3-0-0; 10 GF, 4 GA) during the 2024 campaign.

Form Entering Leagues Cup Play

Through 26 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 14-5-7 record (50 GF, 37 GA; 49 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. Additionally, the Galaxy rest in second place in the Supporters' Shield standings, four points behind first-place Inter Miami CF (In 12 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 9-0-3 (30 GF, 17 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won seven consecutive matches played (7-0-0) at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 19-9.

Media Credential Information for Aug. 4 Match Against Chivas

Media members looking to request single-game credentials for the LA Galaxy's Leagues Cup 2024 match against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 4 must do so by applying HERE by 4:00 p.m. PT today, Wednesday, July 31. No late applications or changes will be accepted after that date. 2024 LA Galaxy Season Credentials will NOT be valid for this match. For further media credential information, please contactErika Mach, Accreditation Officer, at Erika.mach@leaguescup.com. For Rights Holders information, please contact Johanna Rojas, Director, Media & Broadcast Operations, at Johanna.rojas@mlssoccer.com.

LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes

Leagues Cup 2024 | Group West 2

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

PayPal Park | San Jose, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.