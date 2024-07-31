Columbus Crew to Host Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on September 25 at Lower.com Field

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX have unveiled details for the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup - the annual rivalry clash between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX Champions that sees bragging rights on the line and showcases the ultimate rivalry across both countries.

Exhibiting the ultimate rivalry event of the year between both leagues, reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew will host back-to-back reigning LIGA MX champions Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 25 (7:30 pm ET) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in the United States, Mexico, and to more than 100 countries around the world.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans are also encouraged to visit www.CampeonesCup.com to sign up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.

In its sixth edition, and first under its title name rebrand, the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup will feature the reigning MLS Cup champion the Columbus Crew, becoming the first MLS club to participate and host the championship for a second time (2-0 win vs. Cruz Azul at Lower.com Field; Sept. 29, 2021). Columbus will host Club America, who became the automatic Campeón de Campeones champion by winning both the 2023 Apertura and 2024 Clausura LIGA MX seasons.

MLS leads three wins to two all-time in Campeones Cup history against LIGA MX, with Tigres UANL most recently defeating LAFC 4-2 in penalties in 2023 and becoming the first participant to win the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup title more than once. Tigres conquered Toronto FC 3-1 in the championship's inaugural year in 2018, Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 in the exciting 2019 match, the Columbus Crew resoundingly defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 in 2021, and New York City FC earned a 2-0 victory over Atlas FC during the 2022 edition.

The Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, are part of a larger partnership between the two most important soccer leagues in North America, MLS and LIGA MX. Launched in 2018, this partnership is rooted not only in the ultimate on-field rivalry, designed to strengthen the sport in the region, but by a true spirit of collaboration off it, with a focus on sharing best practices and on being a force for positive change in the local communities of both leagues.

As part of their commitment to support positive change in local communities, the participating clubs and leagues will join forces to conduct various community service initiatives leading up to the championship event. Event details will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup is sponsored by BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Dawn, Michelob Ultra, and Old Spice. Fans in the United States, Mexico, Canada and more than 100 countries around the world will be able to watch the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision will be the linear broadcast in Mexico for the match.

Campeones Cup History

2024 Columbus Crew vs. Club America Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

2023 LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UANL 0 (4) BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

2022 New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0 Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

2021 Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0 Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

2019 Atlanta United 3, Club América 2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

2018 Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3 BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

