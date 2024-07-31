Austin FC Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Rounds with 2-0 Win Over CF Monterrey

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin earned its second win in five (5) days against a top four (4) team from Liga MX, and is now guaranteed a spot in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 as group winners Austin, TEXAS - For the second time in five (5) days, Austin FC defeated one (1) of Liga MX's top four (4) teams at Q2 Stadium. The Verde & Black beat CF Monterrey 2-0 on Tuesday night courtesy of goals by Jáder Obrian and Dani Pereira.

The result guarantees that Austin will play a Round of 32 match as the winners of Leagues Cup West Group 1, with date, opponent, and location for that match still to be determined by tournament results elsewhere.

Monterrey had most of the ball in the first half, but Austin had chances nonetheless. Jon Gallagher nearly opened the scoring with a powerful strike to the near post which Rayados goalkeeper Esteban Andrada denied.

The Verde & Black found the breakthrough on the other side of halftime. Gallagher once again proved dangerous, breaking away down the left flank and firing a pass across the face of goal. Obrian was in the right place at the right time to finish the play.

Pereira then doubled Austin's lead in the 79th minute. Receiving a perfectly timed pass from Owen Wolff behind Monterrey's defense, the Venezuelan international beat Andrada one-on-one to clinch the win and first place in the group.

Goal-Scoring Summary

* ATX (1-0) - Jáder Obrian (assisted by Jon Gallagher) 61' * ATX (2-0) - Dani Pereira (assisted by Owen Wolff) 79'

Media Assets

Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)

Box Score - Austin FC vs. CF Monterrey | July 30, 2024

Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)

Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Weather: Sunny, 88 degrees

Referee: Daniel Quintero

Assistant Referee 1: Jorge Sánchez

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Espinosa

Fourth Official: Marco Ortiz

VAR: Oscar Mejía

AVAR: Francia González

Statistical source: LeaguesCup.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match as a result of finishing in first place in Leagues Cup West Group 1. The location, opponent, and kickoff time for the match are still to be determined by tournament results elsewhere.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.