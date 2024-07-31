FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup Play against Club Querétaro Thursday Night

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati welcome Liga MX side Club Querétaro to TQL Stadium on Thursday night. Kickoff for the Orange and Blue's Leagues Cup opener is set for 8 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvQRO on THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 97.7 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

WATCH ON MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP

Leagues Cup 2024 will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. No blackouts, no restrictions. Thursday's match is available on MLS Season Pass in both English and Spanish. Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham will have the call in English, while Bruno Vain and Andres Agulla will have the call in Spanish.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass (Get 50% off the season plan now)

LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH

Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. The Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media will feature Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey on the call on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.

FC Cincinnati's matches are now available in Spanish over the radio with La Mega Cincinnati 97.7 FM now as the Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati. Gustavo Luques and José Romero will be on the call on La Mega 97.7 FM.

FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP

Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.