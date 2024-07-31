Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2024 Leagues Cup Slate Thursday v Atlas, Monday at Houston

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 points, 3rd West) kicks off its 2024 Leagues Cup group stage by welcoming Mexican power Atlas FC to Sandy for the second time in three seasons, the Rojinegros also playing at the venue now known as America First Field back in October, 2022, as part of that year's "Leagues Cup Showcase" match. Despite RSL falling at home, 1-2, that midweek October night, the game will be remembered for former RSL Homegrown Aaron Herrera's long-range goal - a 78-yard blast - that gave the home side the lead.

RSL welcomes Atlas to Sandy looking to improve upon its 8-2-1 / 25-point record on Utah soil this year, as well as its all-time 4-6-3 / 15-point record against Mexican opponents at home across friendly, CONCACAF Champions League and Leagues Cup competitions in the Claret-and-Cobalt's 20-year history.

Kickoff Thursday is at 7:00p MT, with few tickets remaining for what is expected to be RSL's sixth consecutive sellout and eighth in 12 matches across all competitions this season. Standing-room only and limited options remain available at www.RSL.com/tickets. The match will be available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass with Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as are Raul Guzman and Carlos Ruiz (SPN).

On Monday, RSL completes its group stage slate in West 8 with a trip to Houston to face fellow MLS foe Dynamo for the eighth time out of nine during the 2023/24 campaigns. Atlas defeated Houston, 1-0, on Sunday night to set the stage for Thursday's critical match, seizing early control of the West 8 group. Earlier this year, RSL defeated Houston, 3-2, on July 3 in a match that saw RSL FW Andrés Gómez provide a goal and two assists, setting up both Diego Luna and Braian Ojeda. Last year, RSL faced Houston six times across three competitions, eliminating RSL in both last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal (3-1 AET) and a tightly-contested first-round, best-of-three series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs that saw shootouts in legs two and three determine the winner.

ALL-STARS GLAD, LUNA BACK IN UTAH

Real Salt Lake saw its two MLS All-Star representatives - DF Justen Glad and MF Diego Luna - return to the Club Friday after spending four days in Columbus, Ohio, as part of Major League Soccer's annual All-Star festivities. Glad was voted into Wilfried Nancy's Starting XI against the Liga MX All-Stars by a combination of fan, player and media voting, playing the entire first 45' and squaring off against such attacking luminaries as Andrés-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Germán Berterame (Monterrey) and Pedro Rondon (Pachuca). Luna - named a replacement on the roster for teammate Chicho Arango, who was voted in to the XI but later suspended by MLS - entered the match as a first-half substitute for Portland star Evander, the 20-year old RSL man playing the final 20 minutes of the first half. Luna, also the youngest 2024 MLS All-Star, appeared in several events Tuesday night as part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as well, grinning ear-to-ear all week and introducing his 18-month old son to iconic CONCACAF players.

MLS GOLDEN BOOT LEADER CHICHO ARANGO SET TO RETURN @ HOUSTON

The Atlas FC home match represents the fourth and final match with MLS suspension imposed on RSL Captain, Colombian striker and MLS Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango, who missed the 1-1 July 17 RSL draw at LAFC, the 2-3 loss at Colorado on July 20, the July 24 MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Chicho - still the League's Golden Boot leader by one goal over D.C. United's Christian Benteke despite his scoring drought July 13-20 - is eligible to return to action on Monday, August 5 in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff at 7:00p MT on Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass.

LEAGUES CUP POTENTIAL PROVING GROUND FOR SUMMER RSL ADDITIONS

New RSL signings Benji Michel (on the ground with three weeks of training and 16 minutes of MLS action against Colorado under his belt) and potentially Lachlan Brook (awaiting his U.S. work visa paperwork completion) could utilize the month-long Leagues Cup as an opportunity to integrate with the squad. Wednesday, Real Salt Lake added defensive depth to its roster with the signing of DF Javain Brown, the Jamaican international and former Vancouver Whitecaps centerback / right back, who was claimed via Major League Soccer's waiver protocol. Brown - also awaiting his U.S. work visa in order to be added officially to the 2024 RSL roster - is under MLS contract through the end of the ongoing 2024 season, with a Club option for 2025.

"I've always felt that RSL is a top club, in which I see a team and staff who have a great collective spirit," said the 25-year-old Brown, en route to Salt Lake City from Vancouver. "I've experienced first-hand the quality of football RSL plays, it's an exciting style for sure.

"I'm really looking forward to working under Pablo and I'm very appreciative for the opportunity to integrate with him, the staff, and obviously a very talented group of players. To the supporters, I am excited to represent you and this great city. I'll give everything I have to help this club reach its goals, and I can't wait to meet you."

Brown, whose jersey number for RSL this season is yet to be determined, boasts 29 appearances with the senior Jamaica National Team, as well as nine appearances with the Reggae Boyz U20 and U23 youth international sides.

Born on March 9, 1999, in Kingston, Jamaica, Brown was selected 23rd overall by Vancouver in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft following three seasons playing college soccer with the Univ. of South Florida. The former Harbour View (Jamaica) professional started 81 of his 107 appearances with the Whitecaps during his four seasons (2021-2024) at BC Place, recording two goals and adding 10 assists across all competitions. Brown helped Vancouver win back-to-back Canadian Championships in 2022 and 2023, also scoring his first MLS goal on July 30, 2022, against Nashville.

OTHER LEAGUES CUP ROSTER ADDITIONS

Several Monarchs players have been added to the 30-man RSL Leagues Cup roster as well, with HC Pablo Mastroeni able to change players no later than 12 noon MT the day before each game, for which 23 players will dress and be available.

MF Matthew Bell, FW Ilijah Paul, FW Bertin Jacquesson, DF Zack Farnsworth, DF Tommy Silva, GK Fernando Delgado, FW Zavier Gozo, MF Noel Caliskan and D/M Jazi Orozco - who has returned from his early 2024 loan to Larne FC in Northern Ireland - are all on the 2024 RSL Leagues Cup roster, and could potentially be added to the 23-man gameday roster as needed.

Newcomer Lachlan Brook is also occupying an LC roster spot at the moment, but could be replaced should his visa process drag on.

HOME-HEAVY MLS SCHEDULE STARTING AUGUST 24 v SAN JOSE

Following the conclusion of the 2024 Leagues Cup, RSL plays six of its final nine MLS contests at home, where the Claret-and-Cobalt boast eight wins and one draw against just two losses this season. Unless RSL advances to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final, it will resume action on Saturday, August 24 at home against San Jose Earthquakes (4-19-2, 14 points, 14th West), the first of two remaining RSL games against the Quakes. RSL also hosts New England Revolution (7-14-2, 23 points, 15th East) to close out August, with Texas road trips to Austin and Houston in September sandwiching home games against Dallas and Portland in mid-September. RSL welcomes Minnesota on Oct. 5 and Vancouver on Decision Day, with an Oct. 5 road trip to the Bay Area.

MEXICAN FOES IN UTAH, ALL-TIME HISTORY

Real Salt Lake enters Thursday with an all-time 4W-6L-3T home mark against Mexican visitors, splitting last year's home Leagues Cup matches against Monterrey (0-3 loss, group stage) and a memorable, weather-delayed comeback against Club León (3-1 win, Round of 32). RSL did fall to Atlas FC in 2022 in a stand-alone "Showcase" Leagues Cup contest as well, along with an 0-1 loss to Tigres in 2019 that is known as the "El Gato" game, former head coach Mike Petke's last sideline appearance for RSL.

RSL has hosted legendary powers Cruz Azul (3-1 W in 2010 group), Monterrey (0-1 L in 2011 Final, second leg) and Tigres (1-1 T in 2016 Quarterfinals, second leg) in Utah as part of CONCACAF Champions League competition, posting a 1-1-1 record.

In international friendly action, RSL brought Morelia (1-3 L, 2006), Tigres (1-0 W, 2008), Santos Laguna (1-4 L, 2008), Club América (1-0 W, 2009), Chivas de Guadalajara (1-1 T, 2009), and Xolos (1-1 T, 2014) to either Rice-Eccles Stadium or what was then known as Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

RSL RESILIENCE CALLS FOR BOUNCEBACK v ATLAS

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni has now coached 126 games across all competitions for RSL since August, 2021, posting a 52W-43L-31T mark across MLS reg. season, MLS Cup Playoff, Leagues Cup, Open Cup and int'l friendly matches. RSL has dropped back-to-back games just nine times in that 126-game span, with four of the nine "B2B"s occurring after Pablo Ruiz' devastating knee injury at LAFC last August in the Leagues Cup Rd of 16 loss. With the Atlas visit coming off of the July 20 Rocky Mountain Cup loss at Colorado, RSL needs to win or draw in regulation to keep the impressive "bounceback" mentality record in single-digit losses.

2024 LEAGUES CUP MISCELLANY

This Summer's Leagues Cup 2024, the second edition of the international soccer competition featuring 77 games involving all 47 top-level clubs from Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This year's month-long tournament, which will again crown a winner among MLS and LIGA MX clubs, unfolds from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 25, 2024, setting the stage for historic and emerging North American club rivalries.

Leagues Cup 2024, to be played in the United States and Canada, will decide three qualifiers for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, which in turns sees that winner represent the region at the FIFA Club World Cup. This innovative club tournament has redefined soccer tournament competition, showcasing the best talent in North America and the intensity of the competition.

Last week, rosters for all 47 teams were released, including the 2024 RSL Leagues Cup roster as it currently stands. RSL can add to and/or edit its 30-man roster for the tourney as desired changes / eligibility evolves over the course of the next month, while adhering to tournament guidelines.

