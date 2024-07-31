Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Club Querétaro - Leagues Cup

July 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium for Leagues Cup Group Stage action on Thursday, August 1 to host Liga MX side Club Querétaro. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Take a look at what to know ahead of Thursday night's match at TQL Stadium.

GATES OPEN

With kickoff set for 8 p.m., gates to TQL Stadium open at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Fans may bring one unopened, factory-sealed bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into the match.

FC CINCINNATI PRE-MATCH AT THE PARK PRESENTED BY PROLINK

Join FC Cincinnati Pre-Match at the Park presented by Prolink at Washington Park. Fans of all ages can head over to Washington Park from 4:30 - 7 p.m.

The pre-match party gets started with plenty of free, family-friendly fan experiences including food trucks, drinks and activities:

- Live Music From DJ Kev

- Orange and Blue Go - FC Cincinnati's New Merchandise Truck

- Face Paint & Balloon Art

- FCC Inflatables

- Games and Activities Including Snooker Ball and a Dual Inflatable Slide

- FC Cincinnati Marketing Table

At 6:55 p.m., fans can join the high-energy march into the stadium as it arrives at Washington Park with smoke, drums and chants. In order to accommodate the size of the march, the inflatable slide, Snookerball and the airbrush and balloon artist will close down starting at 6:45 p.m.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

For an A-to-Z stadium guide, parking information, a stadium map, road closures, bag policy, concessions information and more, visit FCCincinnati.com/Matchday.

INSIDE & OUTSIDE TQL STADIUM

Fans will want to be in their seats early for special pre-match presentations throughout the stadium and on the field prior to kickoff.

The Bailey is general admission, safe standing only. Singing, drums, flags, and smoke are expected during the match. No opposing team fans or colors allowed.

Read below for more information regarding parking options, the stadium's updated clear bag policy, NFC Ticketing and Wi-Fi:

Parking Options - Plan ahead for matchday with our Parking Information.

Bag Policy - TQL Stadium has updated its Clear Bag Policy.

NFC Ticketing - In addition to mobile ticketing, FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek will be utilizing NFC Ticketing (Near Field Communication) at all stadium gates and entrances. Fans can add their ticket to Apple Wallet on their iPhone or Apple Watch and simply tap their device at the reader at the gate to enter the stadium. Learn more with our Mobile Ticketing Information.

In-Stadium Wi-Fi - Fans will be able to connect to the free in-stadium Wi-Fi courtesy the club's official IT partner and service provider, Atomic Data.

FC CINCINNATI MERCHANDISE

Fans can visit the TQL Stadium Team Store when gates open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The FC Cincinnati Team Store at 1433 Vine Street in Over The Rhine will also operate on normal hours Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase all their favorite Orange and Blue merchandise including the new Canvas Kit at either team store or at various other FCC Merchandise stands. Fans can also look for the club's new merchandise truck - Orange and Blue Go - pre-match at Washington Park and around the region on non-game days for every fan's FC Cincinnati merchandise needs.

Fans can also purchase merchandise items online at FCCGo.com and can pick up in-store.

NEW 2024 FOOD AND BEVERAGE ITEMS

A look at the complete list of new 2024 TQL Stadium food and beverage partners:

Christian Moerlein Brewing - Craft Beer Partner (concourse grab & go near section 123)

Renowned for brewing beers that are effortlessly enjoyable, Christian Moerlein beers are brewed true to German standards, setting the drinker up for an experience that combines history, craftsmanship and exceptional flavor in every pour.

El Rancho Grande - Official Mexican Restaurant (concourse Concession Stand near section 131)

El Rancho Grande is a family owned and run business, with a menu offering an array of traditional Mexican specialties utilizing only the freshest ingredients.

Olipop - Official Prebiotic Drink (available for purchase in-stadium)

Olipop was formulated by CEO Ben Goodwin and a team of leading scientists to capture classic flavors, while providing the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics and other botanical ingredients to support digestive health.

bibigo - Korean Food Products (concourse concession stand near section 104)

bibigo products take 5,000 years of delicious cuisine and update it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. The brand lineup includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item.

Hornitos - Official Tequila (portable Margarita Bar located near section 105 and in First Financial Club)

Founded in Jalisco, Mexico in 1950, Hornitos tequila has a long and proud history of taking chances and forging new paths. With every shot of Hornitos Tequila, we toast to the spirit of taking chances and making bold moves. Come down to section 105 and enjoy one of Hornitos specialty margaritas at TQL Stadium.

Dark Horse Wine - Official Wine (available for purchase in-stadium)

Dark Horse is a true winemaker's wine, compelled and founded on a singular mission: to deliver the distinction and opulence of a high-end wine at a price that our friends could actually afford.

