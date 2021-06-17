Downs' Game-Winning Homer Gives WooSox 3-2 Victory

WORCESTER, M.A. - A go-ahead solo home run from Jeter Downs in the eighth powered the Worcester Red Sox (25-14) to a 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-20) on Thursday night.

Downs stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the eighth, an inning after Lehigh Valley tied the game. The right hander took a strike and a ball, then jumped on the third pitch of the at-bat, blasting it deep to left to put the WooSox up 3-2. The long ball marked Downs' sixth of the season and his biggest, a game-winning shot to give Worcester its second win of the series.

The WooSox took the lead on a two-run third inning, a frame that began with a groundout and a flyout. Michael Gettys cracked a two-out single, the second baserunner against IronPigs starter David Parkinson. Up next, Jarren Duran laced a double to left center, scoring Gettys, and after a Marcus Wilson walk, Franchy Cordero brought home Duran with a single.

The 2-0 advantage held until the seventh, when Mickey Moniak crushed a two-run home run to center, tying the game. That tied the game and gave Moniak his second homer in as many days before Downs went yard an inning later to give Worcester the win.

On the mound, Tanner Houck started for the first time at Polar Park, returning from an elbow injury suffered on opening night. The right-hander looked in midseason form, tossing three scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Austin Brice allowed the home run, but Matt Hall and Kaleb Ort combined for four innings of scoreless relief to seal the victory.

