Single-Game Tickets for June 29-September 19 on Sale Monday, June 21

June 17, 2021







INDIANAPOLIS - In the midst of a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds, the Indianapolis Indians today revealed that single-game tickets for their 42 remaining home games, beginning with the June 29-July 4 homestand against the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs - the Iowa Cubs - will go on sale Monday, June 21 at 10 AM.

For single-game ticket buyers, the entire seating bowl and outfield lawn will be available for purchase, with the stadium capacity remaining at 6,900 as the Indians adhere to the Marion County Public Health Department's (MCPHD) latest Public Health Order. Additional tickets will be released in the coming weeks as seating capacities rise as anticipated. To purchase, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [emailÂ protected].

Indianapolis welcomes the I-Cubs to the Circle City for the first time since 1997 on Tuesday, June 29. The six-game series finishes with a bang with three consecutive firework shows on July 2, 3 and 4. The Fourth of July fireworks show leads into the city's Annual Downtown Fireworks, giving fans a 2-for-1 fireworks experience. The I-Cubs return to Indianapolis for a second six-game series from Aug. 31-Sept. 5.

The Indians take on the division-leading Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals' Triple-A affiliate) from July 13-18, their only home series against the former American Association rival. The six-game set concludes with Victory Field's 25th anniversary celebration.

The Toledo Mud Hens (July 20-25, Detroit Tigers), St. Paul Saints (Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19, Minnesota Twins) and Louisville Bats (Aug. 24-29, Cincinnati Reds) all come to Victory Field over the final three months of the season as well.

Three Bark in the Park nights remain for the 2021 season, each on a Wednesday night - July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1. The Indians also have a pair of MARVEL Super Hero Nights on deck - July 24 and Aug. 14 - featuring bobblehead giveaways of Black Widow and Falcon to the first 2,500 fans through the gates each night, plus on-field jerseys auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

All 2021 promotions can be found here.

Per the most current MCPHD Order, masks are required for all non-vaccinated fans age 2 or older unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. Fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at Victory Field.

