Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 22-27

June 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 22, with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, June 27 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

National Onion Ring Day: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate National Onion Ring Day with specials throughout the ballpark.

Wednesday, June 23, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Thanks to Ascension St. Vincent's, all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents will receive a free field reserved or general admission ticket (subject to availability) at the box office.

Thursday, June 24, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

"Say Yes to Crack" Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a cracking good time as they salute chiropractors, plumbers, bakers and safe crackers! "Say Yes to Crack" Night, with games and contests including whip cracking, egg cracking, a cracker eating contest and safe cracking.

Friday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by The Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest Friday fireworks show of the year, presented by The Nimnicht Family of Dealerships as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special pre-Independence Day fireworks celebration. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be giving away patriotic hats to the first 1,000 fans, also presented by The Nimnicht Family of Dealerships.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Saturday, June 26, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Fan Design Shirt Giveaway Presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage: Year three of the fan design t-shirt contest takes us on a journey to CRUSHstacean Nation thanks to this season's winner Stephen Spratley. The first 2,000 people through the gates will be going home with this year's design, which features a Jumbo Shrimp hitting the cover off a baseball.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage.

Sunday, June 27, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

Lady and the Tramp Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they put couples through their paces by making them share food that's not necessarily meant to be shared.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.