Knights Go Big, Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 9-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Left fielder Mikie Mahtook launched two home runs and RHP Mike Wright won his fourth consecutive start to lead the Charlotte Knights to an impressive 9-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Wright (4-1, 2.32) allowed just two runs on five hits over six innings for the win. The 31-year-old right-hander continued his remarkable streak and won for the fourth time in as many games. He walked just one batter and fanned six. Over his last five starts, Wright is now 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 32.2 innings pitched.

For Mahtook, his two-homer performance on Thursday upped his season home run total to eight. He went 2-for-4 with the two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs. Jake Burger, who made his professional debut at second base, ripped his eighth home run of the season in the third inning off Jacksonville starter Eric Stout (0-1, 12.96).

Infielder Tim Beckham continued his torrid pace and recorded his fifth home run over his last three games. His solo home run in the second inning was his eighth in the month of June and team-leading ninth of the season. He finished the game 2-for-3 with the home run and three runs scored. Beckham launched two home runs in a game on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Catcher Nate Nolan also homered on Thursday to give the Knights a total of five home runs on the day.

