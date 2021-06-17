Bisons Batters Fuel 5-2 Win over Rochester

After getting shut out on Wednesday night, the Bisons came back on Thursday afternoon determined to put some runs on the board. The club did just that, hitting the ball all over Frontier Field and beating the Red Wings, 5-2.

Extra-base hits did the job for the Herd. The club had nine hits in the game, five of which were for extra bases.

To lead off the 4th inning, Kevin Smith hit his first triple of the year, immediately putting a runner in scoring position for the Bisons. With one out, Dilson Herrera got the job done, hitting a long fly ball to the right-field warning track, which scored Smith on a sacrifice fly. Smith crossing home plate gave the Herd a 2-1 lead.

The Bisons then added to their lead in the top of the 5th. With Rodrigo Vigil on first base after a leadoff single, Logan Warmoth grounded a ball to the second baseman. What seemed like a double play was broken up by Warmoth, who hustled out the batter's box to be safe at first base. Although Vigil was called out at second, Warmoth would later score after George Springer roped a double down the right-field line, expanding the Herd's lead to two runs.

Cullen Large kept the trend going for the Bisons, singling to lead off the 6th inning. Logan Warmoth later roped a ball down the left-field line for a double, scoring Large to make it a 4-2 game. The Herd had lead-off hits in four consecutive innings, scoring in three of those innings.

Nash Knight added one last insurance run for the club in the top of the 9th. Knight homered to right field, expanding the Bison's lead to three runs with just one at-bat left for the Red Wings.

Although the Herd's offense was explosive, the defense also got the job done to get the win.

Thomas Hatch, who is currently with the club on a rehab assignment, started on the bump for the Bisons. Hatch pitched 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd. The rehabbing righty was pulled from the game after throwing 66 pitches, 44 of which were strikes. Hatch was in control on the mound, not walking a single batter in this game.

Nick Allgeyer then took the mound in the bottom of the 5th with a 3-1 lead. Although the southpaw gave up one run in the bottom of the inning, he was flawless from there on out, allowing no runs throughout the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. Allgeyer gave up just four hits and struck out five batters during his time on the bump.

The Herd never trailed in Thursday afternoon's game thanks to an early home run from Christian Colon. The veteran's homer was his 6th of the season and his 17th run batted in of the year, both good for second on the club's roster.

Kevin Smith stayed hot for the Bisons, going 2-for-3 at the plate, with one of his two hits being a triple. Smith is now batting .287 on the season. Nash Knight was also impressive in this one, batting 2-for-4, with one run batted in and rounding third to score twice for the Herd in their 5-2 win.

The Bisons (19-18) and Red Wings (15-24) will play again Friday evening for the fourth game of the series between the two teams. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Zach Logue is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

