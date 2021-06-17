I-Cubs Dominate St. Paul in 12-2 Win
June 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (13-24) had everything working in their 12-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints (18-21), Thursday at CHS Field.
Just a night after Iowa got shutout and registered just five hits, they pushed across five runs in the top of the first inning. Each of the first five hitters in the lineup reached base via three singles and two doubles, giving Adrian Sampson a 5-0 lead before he took the mound.
With the lead, Sampson came out and had his best start of the year, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. He allowed just four hits while striking out a season-high eight batters and walking two.
Iowa increased their lead to 6-0 in the third inning, when Tyler Ladendorf hit a solo shot, his first home run of the season with the I-Cubs. They added a six-spot in the fourth inning, highlighted by a Nick Martini grand slam, extending the lead to 12-0.
St. Paul got one back in the fourth and one in the seventh, but that was all they would score as Ben Leeper and Adam Morgan relieved Sampson and combined to throw two scoreless frames to secure a 12-2 win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa had three runs on eight hits through the first two games of the series against St. Paul. Tonight, they scored 12 runs on 13 hits.
- Adrian Sampson threw seven innings, the longest start of the season made by an Iowa pitcher. His quality start was the second in as many games for the I-Cubs.
- Five players registered multiple hits for Iowa tonight, while six players took at least one walk.
- With his perfect eighth inning including two strikeouts, Ben Leeper has still yet to allow a hit at the Triple-A level.
Iowa and St. Paul face-off tomorrow in game four of the six-game series at CHS Field. First pitch between the two teams is set for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021
- I-Cubs Dominate St. Paul in 12-2 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Go Big, Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 9-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Clemens Extends Hit Streak to Six in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Hold Lead to Top Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Loses an Extra-Inning Heartbreaker - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Knock Five Home Runs, Top Jacksonville, 9-3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bullpen and Blankenhorn Impressive, But Syracuse Loses Tenth Straight with 4-2 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Take Late Lead, Snap Four-Game Losing Skid - Nashville Sounds
- Downs' Game-Winning Homer Gives WooSox 3-2 Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- Downs Home Run Gives Worcester Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Batters Fuel 5-2 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (20-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (15-23) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Top Plates, 5-2, Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- June 17 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Fall to Tides 10-6 - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 17, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 22-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 17, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Announce Updated Attendance Policies - Syracuse Mets
- Single-Game Tickets for June 29-September 19 on Sale Monday, June 21 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rehabbers Shine, But Mets Lose Late Lead and Fall to RailRiders, 10-7, in Ten Innings - Syracuse Mets
- Morrison, Payton & Co. Power Bats to Skid-Snapping Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.