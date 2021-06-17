I-Cubs Dominate St. Paul in 12-2 Win

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (13-24) had everything working in their 12-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints (18-21), Thursday at CHS Field.

Just a night after Iowa got shutout and registered just five hits, they pushed across five runs in the top of the first inning. Each of the first five hitters in the lineup reached base via three singles and two doubles, giving Adrian Sampson a 5-0 lead before he took the mound.

With the lead, Sampson came out and had his best start of the year, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. He allowed just four hits while striking out a season-high eight batters and walking two.

Iowa increased their lead to 6-0 in the third inning, when Tyler Ladendorf hit a solo shot, his first home run of the season with the I-Cubs. They added a six-spot in the fourth inning, highlighted by a Nick Martini grand slam, extending the lead to 12-0.

St. Paul got one back in the fourth and one in the seventh, but that was all they would score as Ben Leeper and Adam Morgan relieved Sampson and combined to throw two scoreless frames to secure a 12-2 win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa had three runs on eight hits through the first two games of the series against St. Paul. Tonight, they scored 12 runs on 13 hits.

- Adrian Sampson threw seven innings, the longest start of the season made by an Iowa pitcher. His quality start was the second in as many games for the I-Cubs.

- Five players registered multiple hits for Iowa tonight, while six players took at least one walk.

- With his perfect eighth inning including two strikeouts, Ben Leeper has still yet to allow a hit at the Triple-A level.

Iowa and St. Paul face-off tomorrow in game four of the six-game series at CHS Field. First pitch between the two teams is set for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

