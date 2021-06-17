Syracuse Mets Announce Updated Attendance Policies

SYRACUSE, NY - With the announcement by New York State that restrictions at outdoor venues have been lifted, the Syracuse Mets have adjusted their policies to reflect the current guidance.

Starting June 22nd (the next home Syracuse Mets game), NBT Bank Stadium will be open in accordance with the State guidelines. Most seating areas will become open at 100% capacity seating, while the stadium will still provide some socially distanced seating sections for fans that are more comfortable continuing to socially distance.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to sit in any sections at NBT Bank Stadium.

Fans who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated will still be expected to wear their masks throughout the games except when they are in their seat and actively eating or drinking.

Fans that have already purchased tickets from June 22nd to July 4th (the current period on sale) may exchange their tickets if this new policy affects their seat location either positively or negatively.

Tickets for the rest of July 13th through August 1st will go on sale Friday, June 18th

The Clear Bag policy will still be enforced for the rest of the season.

The Met-ticulously Clean program will still be in place. The Stadium will continue to be disinfected and sanitized after every game, and the commitment to indoor air quality with HealthWay Air Purifiers in indoor spaces will remain.

"We are excited to continue to offer our guests a choice while expanding our capacity as we head into the busiest part of our season," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our commitment to keeping this stadium clean and safe for our fans will not waver, and we look forward to entertaining our fanbase with bigger, better promotions as the season goes on. Let's get 8,000 plus in here for the July 4th weekend!"

Tickets for home Syracuse Mets games in July will go on sale June 18th at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for games at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

