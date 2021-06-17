Bisons Top Plates, 5-2, Thursday
June 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
For the first time in 693 days, the Rochester Plates have lost.
The Buffalo Bisons beat the Plates 5-2 on a perfect afternoon for baseball at Frontier Field.
Buffalo took the lead in the first inning on a solo homer from Christian Colon.
Alec Keller tied the game in the third inning with a solo home run to right field - his second of the season.
The Bisons grabbed the lead back in the fourth inning on a Dilson Herrera sac fly and extended it in the fifth on George Springer's RBI double.
Springer went 1-for-4 as the Bisons leadoff man and is 2-for-12 in the series.
The Wings (15-24) pulled within one in the bottom of the fifth on a Yadiel Hernandez RBI double but would get no closer.
Ben Braymer made the start for Rochester and suffered the loss allowing two runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. Nick Wells made his Red Wings debut in relief of Braymer and allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Game four of the series is Friday night at Frontier Field. First pitch is set for 7:05.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021
- Bisons Batters Fuel 5-2 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (20-17) vs. Memphis Redbirds (15-23) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Top Plates, 5-2, Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- June 17 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Fall to Tides 10-6 - Durham Bulls
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 17, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 22-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 17, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Mets Announce Updated Attendance Policies - Syracuse Mets
- Single-Game Tickets for June 29-September 19 on Sale Monday, June 21 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rehabbers Shine, But Mets Lose Late Lead and Fall to RailRiders, 10-7, in Ten Innings - Syracuse Mets
- Morrison, Payton & Co. Power Bats to Skid-Snapping Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.