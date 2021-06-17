SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 17, 2021

Syracuse Mets (11-27) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes (25-11)

RHP Corey Oswalt (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. RHP Brody Koerner (1-3, 4.45 ERA)

| Partido 37 | Partido de Casa 19 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | junio 17, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

LOS VEJIGANTES: For the first time in the 2021 season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will suit up tonight as the los Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team's alternate identity for the Copa de la Diversión, an initiative started by Minor League Baseball in 2018. The RailRiders began participating in 2019, adopting the Vejigantes moniker. A "Vejigante" is a folkloric masked character, with roots from a wide spectrum of cultures. The jester-like character is often characterized during Carnival and other celebrations along with engaging in mischievous and entertaining antics. It is pronounced: "veh-hee-GAHN-tay".

MEET THE METS: For the first time since the opening series of the season, the RailRiders take on the Syracuse Mets in a six-game series at PNC Field this week. After losing on opening night, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reeled off five straight wins to close the series at NBT Bank Stadium in an impressive offensive showing. The Baby Bombers hit .306 AVG/.426 OBP/.578 SLG in that series, slugging 15 home runs and scoring at least 10 runs in a game twice. The RailRiders and Mets also played the longest game in SWB franchise history in a 4-hour, 9-minute marathon on May 6, a 17-11 final. Unbelievably, that was the first of two four-hour games in that series (also May 9) and one of four four-hour games that SWB has played this season.

BEAT THE METS: PNC Field is quickly turning into a house of horrors for the Syracuse Mets. In each of the last three games that Syracuse has played (Game 141 of the 2019 regular season and the first two games of this series), the RailRiders have erased multi-run deficits to win in their last at-bat. The Syracuse bullpen has been particularly battered, pitching to the tune of a 19.17 ERA (25 R, 22 ER/10.1 IP), on 22 H, 11 BB, 8 K in the Mets' last three games in Moosic. In the current Mets affiliation, Syracuse is just 2-9 at PNC Field, and has lost eight straight to SWB.

IN A FLO STATE: After a slow start to his Triple-A career SWB outfielder Estevan Florial has been red hot at the plate in his last three games. In a super small sample size, Florial is a combined 7-for-13 with 8 R, 2 2B, 1 HR and 5 RBIs. These last three games have raised Florial's season batting line from .141 AVG/.239 OBP/.282 SLG to .198/.291/.374, a 144-point jump in OPS. Overall, the outfielder has a four-game hitting streak during which he is also 3-for-4 on stolen base attempts.

ALL ABOARD THE TREY TRAIN: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey had his 18-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs against the Mets. The 18-game streak is the longest for any one player in Triple-A East this season, and was actually a 20-game streak dating back to the final two games of the 2019 season. Despite the hit streak ending, Amburgey extended his on-base streak to an impressive 28 consecutive games dating back to August 26, 2019. He is hitting .374/.443/.677 (37-for-99) in that span. The SWB franchise record for longest on-base streak belongs to Brandon Drury, who reached base in 32 straight games in the 2018 season.

OTHER STREAKS OF NOTE: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive run, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Greg Allen is riding a season-long 15-game on-base streak into play on Sunday afternoon, and infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games. Allen has also played in two other games this season in which he did not record an official plate appearance, therefore not jeopardizing his streak and spent time on the injured list in the middle of his streak. Park sports an absurd .551 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.510), SLG (.671), OPS (1.181) and second in AVG (.368).

COMEBACK KIDS: The RailRiders erased multi-run deficits four times en route to victory in their last eight games. On Tuesday, they trailed 5-0 and eventually won 7-5, with a two-run single from Derek Dietrich in the top of the eighth putting SWB ahead for good. Then on Saturday, the RailRiders erased an early 4-0 advantage to win 6-4 in 10 innings. Andrew Velazquez put the RailRiders on top in the 10th inning when he scampered home on a wild pitch. On Tuesday at PNC Field, the RailRiders overcame an early 5-0 deficit to win 12-6 and Wednesday trailed 5-2 in the fifth before a 10-inning walk-off win. Overall, the RailRiders have 12 come-from-behind wins this season, with four of those comebacks being completed in the seventh-inning or later.

Triple-A East League Stories from June 17, 2021

