Downs Home Run Gives Worcester Win

(Worcester, MA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-20) saw a 2-2 tie game go in favor of the Worcester Red Sox (25-14) on Thursday evening as Jeter Downs hit a go-ahead home run against Damon Jones (0-2) in the bottom of the eighth inning. The WooSox would win 3-2 after keeping Lehigh Valley to record just three hits throughout the entire game.

The WooSox took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning against IronPigs starting pitcher David Parkinson. Jarren Duran hit an RBI double to score Michael Gettys and Franchy Cordero hit an RBI single to score Durran.

Parkinson would allow just those two runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up five hits and issued two walks while striking out three batters. Enyel De Los Santos pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He issued one walk and struck out one batter. Brady Lail followed with 2/3 of an inning pitched and did not allow a run. He issued one walk and struck out two batters.

Mickey Moniak hit a two-run home run against Austin Brice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2. It was Moniak's eighth home run of the season.

Kaleb Ort (1-0) earned his first win of the season by pitching two scoreless innings in relief of Brice and struck out three batters. David Paulino faced one batter in the bottom of the eighth and struck out a batter.

The IronPigs and WooSox play on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. from Polar Park.

