'Dogs Add Veteran, Former MLB Arm Jose Ortega

June 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





FARGO, North Dakota - The 'Dogs have signed former Major League reliever Jose Ortega, the club has announced.

Ortega is a veteran and fills one of two open veteran spots on the active roster (which does not include Shairon Martis, who is currently on the disabled list).

Ortega earned a save in his first appearance with the 'Dogs on Monday night, tossing a scoreless inning with one two-out bloop single allowed. He's pitching for a fourth consecutive season in independent baseball and spent parts of 2012, 2013 and 2014 with the Detroit Tigers.

In his Major League career, Ortega is 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA across 14 appearances - 11 of which came in 2013, when he tossed 11.2 innings and posted a 3.86 ERA with the Tigers.

Ortega is a native of Caja Seca, Venezuela and pitched for the Sioux Falls Canaries in both 2016 and 2017, and the Joplin Blasters for a majority of 2016. He also pitched with the Sugar Land Skeeters, York Revolution and Road Warriors of the Atlantic League a year ago.

In his career, Ortega is 31-42 with a 4.18 ERA in 552 career appearances - three of which are starts. Over his 14 seasons of pro baseball, he has nine years in affiliated baseball - eight with Detroit and one other with the Colorado Rockies.

The acquisition puts the 'Dogs active roster back at 23 players.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln.

