American Association Game Recaps

Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 3 - Box Score

A three-run home run from SS Ramsey Romano made the difference as the Kansas City T-Bones (8-9) edged the Milwaukee Milkmen 4-3.

Milwaukee struck first with a two-run home run from CF Nolan Earley, his fourth of the year, in the bottom of the third inning. In the fourth, the T-Bones found the scoreboard when CF Darnell Sweeney scored as RF Casey Gillaspie grounded out to first. Romano's blast came in the seventh inning, putting the T-Bones up 4-2.

3B Jose Rosario (2-for-4) pulled the Milkmen back within one with an RBI single in the eighth but that would be the final run of the game.

RF Teodoro Martinez led all batters with three hits on the night to go along with a run scored. For the T-Bones, 1B Daniel Nava and 2B Dylan Tice each had a pair of hits.

Sioux Falls 11, Cleburne 8 - Box Score

The Sioux Falls Canaries (9-8) used a nine-run fifth inning to topple the Cleburne Railroaders 11-8.

The Railroaders kicked off the fifth inning with four runs of their own thanks to RBI base hits from RF K.C. Huth, CF Zach Nehrir (2-for-4) and 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-4). But the Canaries took over in the bottom half. 3B Mitch Glasser, DH Adrian Nieto (2-for-3), 2B Alay Lago (3-for-5), 1B Jordan Ebert (4-for-5), SS Andrew Ely (2-for-5) and CF Brett Vertigan each had an RBI single and C Graham Low had an RBI double. RF Clint Coulter added a sac fly that plated Glasser.

For the Railroaders Simpson and C John Nester (2-for-3) each homered in the game.

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (11-8) pulled away late from the Lincoln Saltdogs to claim a 10-5 win.

The RedHawks took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning when RF Tim Colwell (3-for-5) doubled home LF Brennan Metzger and C Brian Olson (3-for-4). That 6-5 advantage held until the eighth inning. There, Colwell singled home Metzger again and then scored himself when CF Devan Ahart doubled. Ahart then scored on a 1B Chris Jacobs (4-for-4) single and Jacobs scored on a sac fly from DH Correlle Prime.

For the Saltdogs, 2B John Sansone and LF Cody Regis combined for five hits and four RBIs including a home run by each.

St. Paul 7, Texas 1 - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs scored in the bottom of the first inning but the St. Paul Saints held them hitless the rest of the night on the way to a 7-1 win.

2B Josh Prince, who walked, scored Texas' only run as RF Jonathan Moroney bounced out. But starting pitcher Nick Belzer went to work from there. He earned the win by throwing seven innings and allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters. Reliever Ryan Schlosser worked the final two innings and kept the hitless streak going while also striking out three more AirHogs.

Offensively for the Saints, 1B Devon Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and four other batters each had two hits including DH Brady Shoemaker and CF Dan Motl who each had two RBIs.

Chicago 12, Gary SouthShore 3 - Box Score

Two big innings propelled the Chicago Dogs (12-5) to a 12-3 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The first big rally came in the second inning when 1B Keon Barnum (2-for-5) hit a three-run home run, LF Tony Rosselli hit a two-run shot, 2B Edwin Arroyo (3-for-5) had a two-RBI single and CF David Olmedo-Barrera (2-for-6) had an RBI double. The Dogs tacked on four more runs in the eighth when Arroyo scored on a wile pitch and RF Victor Roache (2-for-4) added another three-run homer.

The RailCats' only runs came late in the game. 1B Thomas Walraven scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and in the next at-bat C Danny De La Calle scored as OF Zach Welz bounced out. Walraven singled in the eighth to allow SS Rolando Gomez to score the final run of the night.

