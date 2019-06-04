Cooney's Strong Start, Timely Hitting Lead Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-6) beat the Sioux City Explorers 5-4 at Shaw Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Goldeyes scored twice to take the lead. Wes Darvill stole second base with two outs, and scored the tying run when Reggie Abercrombie ripped a double to left-centre field. Dominic Ficociello followed with a hard groundball single through the middle that plated Abercrombie with the lead run.

Starting pitcher Harrison Cooney (2-1) kept the Goldeyes in front through six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Cooney walked two, struck out four, and picked up the win.

"I'm happy for Harrison," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He was forced into a bullpen role (in his last appearance) with us being short-staffed. He got himself in trouble at the beginning, but got out of it and pitched six good innings. Defence was really good today. Reggie got some big hits for us. Good stuff."

Sioux City (6-12) put runners on first and third with one out in the top of the seventh against reliever Christian Torres. Torres induced an inning-ending double play from Michael Lang who hit a sharp groundball to first baseman Kevin Garcia. Garcia fired to second to force out Kyle Wren, and was able to retreat to the bag in time to complete the 3-6-3 double play.

The Goldeyes' defence used another double play to end the top of the eighth. Shortstop Adrian Marin picked off a hard line drive from Drew Stankiewicz before throwing to first to double off Jose Sermo.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Goldeyes scored a pair of insurance runs with two outs. James Harris led off with a double, took third on Josh Romanski's groundball to the right side, and eventually scored when Sioux City reliever Carlos Sierra was charged with a balk. Abercrombie made it 5-2 with a line drive single to left that scored Darvill who had been intentionally walked.

The Explorers pulled within 5-4 in the top of the ninth when Dylan Kelly hit a two-out, two-run home run to right. Sioux City put the tying and go-ahead runs on base before Victor Capellan struck out Nate Samson to end the game. Capellan earned his seventh save of the year, and is now one save back of the Goldeyes' franchise record currently held by Steve Thomas.

Sioux City starter Max Duval (1-3) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits in seven innings. Duval walked three and struck out three.

Darvill opened the scoring with a line drive, solo home run down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the second.

The Explorers answered back in the third, and took a 2-1 lead on two-out, RBI singles from Samson and Sermo.

Torres pitched two shutout innings of relief for Winnipeg.

