Nine-Run Fifth Dooms Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Carrying a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cleburne Railroaders allowed nine runs on nine hits, falling to the Sioux Falls Canaries by the score of 11-8 on Tuesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

It was death by a million paper cuts for the night, as Sioux Falls recorded 16 hits, all but one of which was a single. The fifth inning illustrated the point, as the Canaries (9-8) recorded seven straight two-out hits, highlighted by Graham Low's two-run double for the only extra-base hit of the night. Most of the damage came against reliever Hayden Shenefield (0-1), who did not retire a batter and allowed five hits.

The monster inning erased what had been a promising start for the Railroaders (9-9), who took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Chase Simpson's eighth home run of the season and then scored four more times in the top of the fifth. John Nester, Logan Trowbridge, Zach Nehrir, and Simpson all doubled in the inning, with Simpson's two-run double capping the scoring.

After the Canaries nine-run barrage, Cleburne and Sioux Falls traded single runs in the sixth, before Nester smacked a solo home run in the eighth for the game's final margin.

Ryan Flores (1-2) picked up the win in relief for Sioux Falls with 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. Luis Pollorena tossed 3.1 frames to pick up his first save of the year.

The Railroaders and Canaries continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05. Nefi Ogando (0-2, 2.87) gets the start for Cleburne, while Sioux Falls will counter with right-hander Keaton Steele (0-1, 1.35).

