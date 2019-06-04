Harris, Goldeyes Come Back on Explorers

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-6) beat the Sioux City Explorers 7-6 in 10 innings at Shaw Park on Monday night.

The Goldeyes overcame four separate deficits before winning in the bottom of the 10th on a two-run single from James Harris. Trailing 7-6, Adrian Marin drew a full count, leadoff walk and advanced to second when Kevin Garcia was hit by a pitch. After Alex Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt, Harris hit a sharp groundball through the right side on an 0-2 count that plated the tying and winning runs.

"It's big," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney on the win. "We made some mistakes, and they tend to haunt you, but the guys battled and answered every time the Explorers scored. I know we're banged up, but the guys are battling and playing hard."

Marcus Crescentini (2-0) earned the win in relief for the Goldeyes while Matt Pobereyko (0-1) took the loss for the Explorers.

The Explorers (6-11) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Michael Lang singled home Dylan Kelly.

In the bottom of the sixth, Perez drew a leadoff walk, took second when Harris was hit by a pitch, and advanced to third on a deep flyball to centre from Josh Romanski. After Willy Garcia walked to load the bases, Tyler Fallwell relieved Explorers' starting pitcher Zach Jemiola. On an 0-2 count, Wes Darvill lined a single to left that scored Perez and Harris to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

The Explorers answered back in the top of the seventh. Lucas Bonfield and Kelly opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Christian Torres took over for Winnipeg and retired Kyle Wren on a popped up sacrifice attempt and Lang on a popup to second. Nate Samson tied the game with a two-out, line drive single to left. Jose Sermo followed with a groundball double down the left field line that scored two runs to make it 4-2 Sioux City.

The Goldeyes plated two runs in their half of the seventh to tie the score. Marin and Kevin Garcia reached on back-to-back infield singles. After Perez sacrificed the runners ahead, Harris reached on an infield single that scored Marin with the Goldeyes' third run of the night. Two batters later, Willy Garcia singled sharply up the middle with two outs to score Kevin Garcia.

Sioux City took its third lead in the eighth on a two-out, RBI single from Bonfield.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dominic Ficociello doubled to left-centre leading off and went to third on a line drive single to right by Marin. Two batters later, Perez hit a groundball to shortstop that was misplayed by Samson and allowed Ficociello to score the tying run.

After both teams went scoreless in the ninth, the Explorers went ahead 6-5 in the 10th on a two-out, RBI single from Hunter Wood.

Ryan Johnson made his second professional start for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on five hits in six innings. Johnson walked five and struck out one.

Jemiola also took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on one hit in five and one-third innings. Jemiola walked four and struck out two.

Sioux City reliever Jose Velez Jr. came within one pitch of an immaculate inning in the bottom of the ninth.

