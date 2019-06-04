Dogs Ride Eight-Run Second En Route to Blowout Win over Gary

GARY, Ind. - Luke Westphal was dominant once again, and the Chicago Dogs exploded for eight runs in the second inning, as they cruised past the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 12-3, on Tuesday night at the U.S. Steel Yard.

Westphal (W, 3-0) struck out eight and extended his scoreless streak to 23.2 innings, keying his team's retention of first place in the North Division. Westphal has only allowed four hits all year to go with a league-leading 31 strikeouts.

The Chicago bats chased Gary starter Robbie Coursel (L, 2-1) for eight runs on seven hits after retiring the top of the Dogs lineup in order in the first inning. He hit Kelly Dugan and Victor Roache to lead off the inning before surrendering Keon Barnum's team-leading sixth home run out to left field for a 3-0 lead.

Jordan Dean followed up the big man's home run with a single, and Harrison Smith was also promptly plunked to put two men aboard for David Olmedo-Barrera, who drove in Dean in with a double to make it 4-0 Chicago. The speedy center fielder finished 2-for-5 on the day.

On the next at-bat, Edwin Arroyo singled Smith and Olmedo-Barrera in with one of his three hits in the contest to make it 6-0 with just one out. Two batters later, Tony Rosselli, who replaced Dugan after he did not return, hit the second home run of the inning, and his fifth of the year, to bring the Chicago lead to eight.

After Westphal left the ballgame, Gary was able to scratch across two runs, one of which was scored when Tom Walraven crossed home on a wild pitch from reliever Ben Allison. Catcher Danny De La Calle also scored on a groundout off the bat of Zach Welz. One more RailCat run came in the eighth after Walraven scored substitute shortstop Rolando Gomez with a two-out single.

Chicago tacked on four more runs in the eighth off RailCats right hander Justin Sinibaldi, punctuated by a monster three-run homer from Victor Roache, his fourth of the season.

With the win, the Dogs improved their record to a perfect 10-0 in night games.

The Dogs are back in action on Wednesday against the RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM, and the matchup will feature righty Trevor Simms (1-1) for Chicago against Trevor Lubking (3-1) for Gary.

