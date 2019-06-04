American Association Game Recaps

June 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Winnipeg 7, Sioux City 6 (10 Innings) - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (7-6) survived an exciting 10th frame to claim a 7-6 win against the Sioux City Explorers.

The game was tied at 5-5 after the ninth inning and the Explorers looked poised to take the extra-inning win with an RBI single from DH Hunter Wood in the top of the 10th. But in the bottom half, SS Adrian Marin (2-for-4) drew a leadoff walk and RF Kevin Garcia was hit by a pitch to put the winning run on base. After 2B Alex Perez bounced out (and Cody Young replaced Garcia as a pinch runner), CF James Harris (3-for-5) singled to right to plate two runs for the walk-off win.

3B Wes Darvill added a pair of hits for the Goldeyes.

For the Explorers, 3B Jose Sermo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and 2B Drew Stankiewicz tallied a pair of hits as well.

St. Paul 4, Texas 3 (10 Innings) - Box Score

Thanks to a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, the St. Paul Saints (11-6) outlasted the Texas AirHogs 4-3.

The Saints led 3-0 after the second inning where SS Joey Wong (2-for-4) singled home both C Jeremy Martinez and 2B Josh Allen and then scored himself when RF Max Murphy singled. The AirHogs batted back to tie with a 2B Josh Prince (3-for-5) solo home run and a play in the fourth that saw two runs score with an error followed by a 4-3 putout.

In the 10th, CF Dan Motl (2-for-3) hit a leadoff ground rule double and then took third when Murphy hit into a fielder's choice. In the next at-bat 3B Chesny Young lifted a sac fly that allowed Motl to score the eventual game winning run. Reliever Mike Devine sat the AirHogs down in order in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Chicago 5, Gary SouthShore 3 (10 Innings) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs (11-5) dropped the Gary SouthShore RailCats 5-3 with a go-ahead base knock from RF Victor Roache (2-for-4) in the top of the 11th inning.

The Dogs took a 3-1 lead in the third inning when LF Kelly Dugan (3-for-5) singled to score DH David Olmedo-Barrera and C Larry Balkwill and CF Tony Rosselli (2-for-5) followed with his own RBI single. The RailCats came back to tie the score in the sixth when SS Marcus Mooney scored after a 1B Thomas Walraven (2-for-3) single and 3B Randy Santiesteban scored on a fielder's choice from C Wilfredo Gimenez.

The tie remained intact until the 10th when Roache singled to allow Dugan to score and then Rosselli behind him on an error. Reliever Brandon Shimo threw just three pitches in earning the win as he came on in the bottom of the ninth and recorded three strikes to retire the third out.

Lincoln 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs (9-8) posted seven runs in the third and fourth innings to hold off the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The RedHawks led 3-1 heading into the top of the third but RF Randolph Oduber (3-for-5) hit a lead-off home run and 3B Christian Ibarra added a two-run shot three batters later to tie the score. 2B John Sansone doubled home 1B Tyler Moore two batters later.

The RedHawks took the lead back in the bottom of the frame after C Daniel Comstock hit a two-run homer and a CF Devan Ahart (3-for-4) RBI single. DH Curt Smith gave the Saltdogs the lead for good in the fourth with a three-run home run, his second of the year.

Smith finished the day 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 4 - Box Score

The Milwaukee Milkmen (8-10) put up a pair of runs in the first and made that lead stand up for a 7-4 win against the Kansas City T-Bones.

CF Nolan Earley tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored when RF Teodoro Martinez singled in the next at-bat. Martinez scored later in the frame when 1B Garrett Copeland (2-for-4) singled. SS Shawn O'Malley (2-for-5) doubled him a run for the T-Bones in the top of the fifth but 3B Jose Rosario (2-for-4) extended the Milkmen's lead with a two-run shot in the bottom half.

The Milkmen added three more runs before the ninth when the T-Bones started to rally. DH Daniel Nava (2-for-5) doubled home two runs but that would be as close as Kansas City would come.

Starting pitcher Kurt Heyer improved to 2-2 after working six innings and holding the T-Bones to just one run on nine hits.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.