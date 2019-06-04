Bats Come Alive at Newman as Saltdogs Edge RedHawks in Series Opener

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks returned to Newman Outdoor Field after a week-long road trip to open up a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. The RedHawks, coming off of a sweep of the Texas AirHogs, looked to keep their momentum going, while the Saltdogs looked to bounce back from a tough loss to Milwaukee. Fargo-Moorhead sent right-handed pitcher Michael Tamburino (1-2) to the mound against Lincoln's Nick Tepesch (3-0).

The weather was hot, but each team's bats were hotter. The Saltdogs struck first with Colton Burns coming home off a Randolph Oduber RBI single to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But the RedHawks were able to answer with a big first inning of their own and a trio of singles from Devan Ahart, Tim Colwell, and Leo Pina as Pina cleared the bases with a controversial line-hugging single of his own that scored two runs. The Hawks were able to tack on an additional run in the second inning thanks to a throwing error from Lincoln second baseman John Sansone, extending the lead to 3-1.

The Saltdogs weren't going to roll over as they came back with four-runs in the third inning. Oduber and third baseman Christian Ibarra each had a home run which allowed Lincoln to take a 5-3 lead. But Fargo-Moorhead came back with a three-run inning of their own, thanks in part to catcher, Daniel Comstock's first home run of the season. After the dust settled, the RedHawks went into the fourth inning with a 6-5 lead.

The Saltdogs continued their barrage of hits with more scoring in the fourth, thanks to Lincoln's Curt Smith's three- run homer. The RedHawks attempted to cut into the two-run deficit, and managed to cut the lead to one in the sixth inning, but Lincoln's bullpen was able to hold RedHawks to an 8-7 win and give Nick Tepesch (4-0) the win, and Michael Tamburino (1-3) the loss in his shortest outing of the season, with 4 IP, 8 ER, 12 H and 2 SO.

The RedHawks (10-8) and Saltdogs (9-8) will go into game two of the three-game series at 7:02 PM, with Ricky Knapp (1-0) for Lincoln taking the mound against Tyler Pike (1-2) for the RedHawks. Tuesday is Family Fare Ticket Night and the first 500 kids to arrive will receive a free kid's meal, sponsored by Cloverdale Meats.

