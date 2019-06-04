American Association Game Recap
June 4, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Winnipeg 5, Sioux City 4 - Box Score
The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-6) cut short a ninth-inning rally from the Sioux City Explorers to hold on to a 5-4 win Tuesday afternoon.
The Goldeyes were leading 3-2 heading into the eighth inning and added two runs to pad the lead. LF James Harris scored on a balk and, in the same at-bat, CF Reggie Abercrombie (2-for-4) singled to left field allowing 3B Wes Darvill to score. Those runs proved to be vital as C Dylan Kelly hit a two-run blast in the top of the ninth to bring the Explorers back within a run.
CF Kyle Wren (2-for-4) singled and stole second to move into scoring position after the home run but SS Nate Samson struck out swinging to end the game.
Abercrombie was the only Goldeye to have more than one hit in the game and RF Michael Lang went 3-for-4 for the Explorers.
